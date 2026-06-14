'Finished morality in politics': Oppn blames BJP for cracks in Trinamool Congress

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The Opposition, particularly Congress and Trinamool Congress, on Sunday lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of "finishing morality" in politics. The reactions come amid the growing dissent within the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay visited Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's residence on Saturday, signalling the support of another MP within the rebel Trinamool faction.

Speaking to IANS, Kirti Azad remarked: "Calling them 'rebels' is an insult to the word because our freedom fighters, including my father, were 'rebels' who fought against the British government."

He added that the dissenting Trinamool MPs could have instead resigned like three of its Rajya Sabha MPs since they had contested on the party's symbol. "Before losing (the Assembly election), they were benefiting from the party since it was in power at that time," he said.

Azad also said: "In the West Bengal Assembly, they claimed to form a separate Opposition bloc, whereas in the Lok Sabha, they are talking about supporting the NDA. There is no consensus among them. They have changed sides under pressure, intimidation, and greed for money."

"After the BJP came to power, morality in politics has been finished," he commented.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy underlined that there is no scope to form a separate bloc under the Constitution. "So, we don't know what shape they will give to their faction," he told IANS.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur also blamed the BJP for attempting to "break" the Trinamool Congress.

He said: “This is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s effort to break and weaken the Trinamool. One can see the continuous raids and the manner in which Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee are being targeted. Their MLAs and MPs are being pressured and threatened with jail."

"This is clearly an attempt by the BJP to intimidate people and bring them into its fold. Those accused of corruption are being pressurised, brought into the party and then put through what people call its ‘washing machine’," he alleged.

Earlier, 58 of 80 Trinamool Congress MLAs reportedly defied the party high command’s decision to appoint veteran leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition and instead elected MLA Ritabrata Banerjee to the post, signalling widening cracks within the organisation.

---IANS

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