'Final warning...': Stalin threatens massive agitation over delimitation

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Issuing a direct warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin cautioned that the state will launch a massive agitation if the Union government proceeds with the proposed delimitation exercise that could reduce its parliamentary representation.

In a strongly worded video message posted on X, Stalin questioned the rationale behind the move, particularly in the context of southern states like Tamil Nadu that have successfully implemented population control measures.

"Is delimitation a punishment for Tamil Nadu, which succeeded in population control?" he asked, warning that the state would resist what he described as an impending "injustice at its doorstep".

Stalin alleged that the Centre is attempting to push ahead with the delimitation process without consulting states, calling it a unilateral decision that undermines the federal structure. He stressed that Tamil Nadu would not remain passive if its political voice is weakened.

"If the Union government proceeds with this exercise, Tamil Nadu will undertake a massive protest," he said, adding that the issue goes beyond electoral considerations.

"For us, elections and governance are secondary -- policy and self-respect come first," Stalin asserted, underlining the emotional and political weight of the issue.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the timing and manner in which a possible parliamentary session may be convened to take forward the process.

Referring to reports of a special sitting, he remarked that the Parliament may not be convened in the usual manner and could instead be "forcibly brought together", suggesting a lack of transparency.

Stalin further warned that if any move affecting state representation is introduced during the session, Tamil Nadu would respond with full-scale protests.

He reiterated that the Centre has not sought the views of states like Tamil Nadu before attempting to implement such a critical exercise. In a striking escalation, Stalin cautioned that the Union government would witness "a Tamil Nadu it has never seen before" if delimitation is imposed.

Invoking the legacy of the Dravidian movement, he said the country may once again see a resurgence of the kind of political resistance associated with the DMK in the 1950s and 1960s.

The remarks signal a deepening Centre-State confrontation, with Tamil Nadu positioning itself at the forefront of opposition to delimitation. The issue is expected to spark wider debate, particularly among southern states concerned about losing representation despite better population control outcomes.

--IANS

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