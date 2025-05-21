May 21, 2025 5:22 PM हिंदी

Filmmaker Kankana Chakraborty delivers a captivating thriller with 'Re-Routing'

Filmmaker Kankana Chakraborty delivers a captivating thriller with 'Re-Routing'

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Kankana Chakraborty has delivered a captivating psychological thriller in the form of her next, "Re-Routing".

The 35-minute drama chronicles the journey of two individuals stuck in their cloistered existences.

Set in the backdrop of a single night, the film narrates an incidental encounter between two people struggling with inner turmoil. However, as the night unfolds, they realize that this chance encounter is an opportunity to re-navigate the course of their lives.

"Re-routing" features the parallel cinema veteran, Barun Chanda, in the lead.

The entire film has been elevated by Mridul Sen's cinematography, Amitava Dasgupta's editing, and Joy Sarkar’s music.

"Re-routing" opened at the 22nd Kalpanirjhar International Short Fiction Film Festival at Max Mueller Bhavan. The project was also presented at a Special Screening at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and featured at the Creative Arts Academy, TCA Film Society.

Talking about the project, Kankana said, "'Re-routing’ was born from a quiet question — what happens when two people, each imprisoned in their own emotional labyrinths, collide by chance? For me, this film is not just a psychological thriller; it is a reflection on the possibility of grace in the darkest corners of the human experience. I wanted to explore how a single night, a fleeting encounter, can serve as a catalyst for emotional recalibration — a re-routing of destiny itself.”

Lead Barun Chanda added, ”There was something deeply unsettling and compelling about the character I play in ‘Re-routing.’ He is a man of few words, yet carries an entire storm within. As an actor, it was a rare opportunity to inhabit a space where silence speaks louder than dialogue. Kankana’s vision demanded restraint, introspection, and above all, honesty. It was a privilege to be part of a narrative that doesn’t scream, but echoes long after it ends."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

'Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah’ actress Rachana Mistry becomes the proud owner of her first car

'Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah’ actress Rachana Mistry becomes the proud owner of her first car

Fatima Sana Shaikh & Pavail Gulatie to share the screen space for the first time in "Teen Kawwe"

Fatima Sana Shaikh & Pavail Gulatie to share the screen space for the first time in "Teen Kawwe"

Karnataka hands over four trained Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka hands over four trained Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh

Bihar: Pirpainti railway station gets grand makeover under ABSS

Bihar: Pirpainti railway station gets grand makeover under ABSS

Haryana: Dabwali Railway Station gets modern makeover under Modi govt's Amrit Bharat Scheme

Haryana: Dabwali Railway Station gets modern makeover under Modi govt's Amrit Bharat Scheme

‘War 2’ stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania lavishes praise on Kiara Advani’s bikini look

‘War 2’ stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania lavishes praise on Kiara Advani’s bikini look

Anti-encroachment drive intensifies in UP's Sambhal, illegal constructions demolished

Anti-encroachment drive intensifies in UP's Sambhal, illegal constructions demolished

Dichen Lachman, Dolly de Leon, Tantoo Cardinal signed for live-action version of ‘Avatar: the Last Airbender’

Dichen Lachman, Dolly de Leon, Tantoo Cardinal signed for live-action version of ‘Avatar: the Last Airbender’

Elle Fanning joins ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Elle Fanning joins ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Convicted MLA Kanwarlal Meena surrenders in Rajasthan court in 20-year-old case

Convicted MLA Kanwarlal Meena surrenders in Rajasthan court in 20-year-old case