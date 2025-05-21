Filmmaker Kankana Chakraborty delivers a captivating thriller with 'Re-Routing'

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Kankana Chakraborty has delivered a captivating psychological thriller in the form of her next, "Re-Routing".

The 35-minute drama chronicles the journey of two individuals stuck in their cloistered existences.

Set in the backdrop of a single night, the film narrates an incidental encounter between two people struggling with inner turmoil. However, as the night unfolds, they realize that this chance encounter is an opportunity to re-navigate the course of their lives.

"Re-routing" features the parallel cinema veteran, Barun Chanda, in the lead.

The entire film has been elevated by Mridul Sen's cinematography, Amitava Dasgupta's editing, and Joy Sarkar’s music.

"Re-routing" opened at the 22nd Kalpanirjhar International Short Fiction Film Festival at Max Mueller Bhavan. The project was also presented at a Special Screening at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and featured at the Creative Arts Academy, TCA Film Society.

Talking about the project, Kankana said, "'Re-routing’ was born from a quiet question — what happens when two people, each imprisoned in their own emotional labyrinths, collide by chance? For me, this film is not just a psychological thriller; it is a reflection on the possibility of grace in the darkest corners of the human experience. I wanted to explore how a single night, a fleeting encounter, can serve as a catalyst for emotional recalibration — a re-routing of destiny itself.”

Lead Barun Chanda added, ”There was something deeply unsettling and compelling about the character I play in ‘Re-routing.’ He is a man of few words, yet carries an entire storm within. As an actor, it was a rare opportunity to inhabit a space where silence speaks louder than dialogue. Kankana’s vision demanded restraint, introspection, and above all, honesty. It was a privilege to be part of a narrative that doesn’t scream, but echoes long after it ends."

--IANS

pm/