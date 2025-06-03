June 03, 2025 9:17 PM हिंदी

Adani stocks defy WSJ report; market shrugs off allegations amid Group's resilience

Adani stocks defy WSJ report; market shrugs off allegations amid Group's resilience (File Photo)

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Investors on Tuesday largely ignored a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report alleging new US prosecution scrutiny over Adani's potential Iran sanctions violations. Adani Group stocks demonstrated resilience, with the group's market capitalisation down a mere 1.8 per cent, against the broader Nifty's 0.7 per cent dip.

Adani Enterprises saw a 1.9 per cent decline, while ACC fell just 0.3 per cent.

The Adani Group swiftly dismissed the report as "baseless and mischievous." Analysts suggest the market is increasingly discounting such external pressures, viewing them as targeted attacks on Adani's crucial role in India's energy security.

Despite a series of negative campaigns from global media, short-sellers, and regulatory bodies, Adani's performance and investment plans remain unimpacted. The group continues to attract global investor interest.

Over the past two years, Adani Group has achieved over 25 per cent profit growth and invested Rs 1.75 lakh crore ($21 billion), even amidst volatility. This expansion has been coupled with significant debt reduction, bringing its net debt to EBITDA to a low 2.5x, among the best globally for infrastructure.

Previous major challenges, including the January 2023 Hindenburg Research report and a November 2024 US Department of Justice indictment (preceding green energy fundraising), similarly failed to disrupt the group.

It's notable that the WSJ reporter, Ben Foldy, has publicly expressed interest in writing a book on Hindenburg Research and has previously helped amplify their targets. Hindenburg itself has a history of targeting green energy companies, including Adani.

The market's sustained confidence in Adani underscores its strong fundamentals, strategic importance to India, and proven ability to overcome external challenges.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

Misri appreciates UK's expression of solidarity in fight against terrorism

Misri appreciates UK's expression of solidarity in fight against terrorism (Ld)

Pak General ridiculed for claiming Islamabad used 'own resources' during conflict with India

Pak General ridiculed for claiming Islamabad used 'own resources' during conflict with India

HADP boosts horticulture in J&K’s Poonch, doubling farmers' income

HADP boosts horticulture in J&K’s Poonch, doubling farmers’ income

Field Marshal Asim Munir: What it means for Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

Field Marshal Asim Munir: What it means for Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

East and West campuses being developed, major transformation soon: DU VC Yogesh Singh

East and West campuses being developed, major transformation soon: DU VC Yogesh Singh

T20 Mumbai League to kick off with Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube in action on Day 1 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

T20 Mumbai League to kick off with Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube in action on Day 1

College 'cow dung episode’: DU VC reflects on lessons to learn from incident

College 'cow dung episode’: DU VC reflects on lessons to learn from incident

Digital arrest scam: 75-year-old man duped of Rs 23.56 lakh in Rajasthan, accused arrested

Digital arrest scam: 75-year-old man duped of Rs 23.56 lakh in Rajasthan, accused arrested

Adani stocks defy WSJ report; market shrugs off allegations amid Group's resilience (File Photo)

Adani stocks defy WSJ report; market shrugs off allegations amid Group's resilience

Gaurav Gogoi takes charge of Assam Congress, aims at 2026 Assembly polls

Gaurav Gogoi takes charge of Assam Congress, aims at 2026 Assembly polls