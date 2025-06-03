Adani Ports sets new robust record in cargo handling in May

Ahmedabad, June 3 (IANS) The month of May has been a historic month for India’s logistics sector and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) set a new benchmark by handling 41.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo - an all-time high for the company, showcasing the capabilities of Indian ports on a global scale.

A 17 per cent growth compared to last year is not just a statistic — it’s a testament to the rapidly evolving economic structure and the strong foundation of infrastructure development in the country.

The key drivers of Adani Ports’ stellar performance were container traffic (+22 per cent year-on-year) and dry cargo (+17 per cent year-on-year).

While global port companies are grappling with recession and geopolitical uncertainties, APSEZ has not only maintained stability but also expanded rapidly.

As of year-to-date (YTD) May 2025, a total of 79.3 MMT of cargo has been handled, reflecting a 10 per cent year-on-year growth. A 21 per cent growth in container handling highlights APSEZ’s operational efficiency and technological upgrades.

In May, Adani Logistics recorded 0.06 million TEU rail volume (+13 per cent YoY) and 2.01 MMT GPWIS volume (+4 per cent YoY).

On a YTD basis, rail volume stood at 0.12 million TEU (+15 per cent YoY) and GPWIS volume at 3.8 MMT. This clearly indicates that the company’s strategic focus on multi-modal logistics infrastructure is beginning to show tangible results.

While other major ports in the country - such as JNPT and Paradip Port - recorded growth of around 7 per cent and 9 per cent respectively in May, APSEZ surged ahead with a 17 per cent jump, signalling its lead over the competition.

Adani Ports is not just India’s largest private port operator; it is becoming a pillar of the country’s global trade strategy. APSEZ’s role is set to become even more significant. Through multimodal hubs, smart ports, green energy, and digital tracking systems, the company is shaping the future of logistics.

The data from May is a snapshot of the transformation underway in India’s logistics and infrastructure sector. Adani Ports has demonstrated that when strategy, investment, and innovation work together, India can not only become self-reliant but also take a leadership role in the global supply chain.

