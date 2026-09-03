FIH launches first-ever Youth Hockey5s World Cup to be held in Egypt

Lausanne (Switzerland), Sep 3 (IANS) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced the launch of the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup, with the inaugural edition set to be held in Ismailia, Egypt, from December 7 to 12, 2026.

The tournament has been launched to provide an opportunity for young players in the shorter format of hockey after it was dropped from the Youth Olympic Games.

"Following the postponement of the Youth Olympic Games in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent decision for hockey to feature as a non-medal Engagement Sport at the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026, FIH has created a new global event to ensure that the world's most promising young players continue to enjoy a meaningful international pathway," the sport's global govertning body informed in a release on Thursday.

More than a World Cup, the tournament combines world-class Hockey5s competition with education, leadership and athlete development, reflecting the values of the Olympic Movement. Designed around an athlete-first philosophy, it promotes holistic development and wellbeing while empowering young people to become future leaders, officials and role models, the FIH said.

The fast-paced Hockey5s format will deliver an exciting and accessible experience for players and fans alike, helping introduce the sport to new audiences while expanding opportunities for young athletes from every continent to compete on the global stage, it hoped.

Hosting the inaugural edition in Egypt also reinforces FIH's commitment to growing hockey worldwide. The event will showcase Africa's excellence in hosting world-class sporting events while creating a lasting legacy by inspiring more young people to play hockey and strengthening the sport across emerging nations and regions.

“The creation of the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup marks another important milestone in our commitment to empowering the next generation of hockey players," FIH President Tayyab Ikram was quoted as saying in the release.

"It provides young athletes from every continent with more opportunities to compete at the highest international level, develop both on and off the field, and experience the values of excellence, friendship and respect that define our sport and the Olympic Movement.

"We are equally delighted that Egypt will host this inaugural tournament, reflecting Africa's growing role in the global development of hockey and its proven ability to deliver world-class international events. We look forward to seeing young players from around the world come together to celebrate hockey, inspire one another, and shape the future of our sport," he added.

From December 7–9, 2026, before the competition begins, all athletes and team staff will participate in two development programmes inspired by the Youth Olympic Games educational framework.

The Athlete Talent Camp will focus on hockey skills and tactics, Olympic values, athlete wellbeing and long-term athlete development. Throughout the tournament, the Youth Leadership Camp will provide young team officials and umpires with leadership and officiating experience, the FIH said in its release.

--IANS

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