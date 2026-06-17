FIFA WC: When and where to watch Ghana vs Panama; know all details

Toronto, June 17 (IANS) Ghana and Panama face off in what promises to be a pivotal opening Group L contest, with both nations viewing this fixture as a golden opportunity to strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. With England and Croatia expected to dominate the group, avoiding defeat here could prove crucial.

The Black Stars possess greater attacking firepower, with the pace and finishing ability of Iñaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo capable of troubling any defence. Even so, Ghana head into the tournament with inconsistent form, while the unavailability of influential midfielder Thomas Partey leaves a sizeable gap in the heart of the team.

Panama, meanwhile, have built their reputation on organisation and discipline under head coach Thomas Christiansen. Led by experienced defender Michael Amir Murillo, Los Canaleros are unlikely to concede many chances and will rely on their compact defensive shape to frustrate Ghana before looking to strike on the counter.

How to watch Ghana vs Panama live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Thursday, June 18, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: BMO Field (Toronto Stadium)

Referee: Glenn Nyberg

Squads:

Ghana -

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Kojo Oppong Peprah

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kwasi Sibo, Augustine Boakye, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu

Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew

Panama -

Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Luis Mejia, Cesar Samudio

Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutierrez, Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Andres Andrade, Edgardo Farina, Jose Cordoba, Eric Davis, Jiovani Ramos, Roderick Miller

Midfielders: Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martínez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Cesar Yanis, Yoel Barcenas, Alberto Quintero, Azarias Londono

Forwards: Ismael Diaz, Cecilio Waterman, Jose Fajardo, Tomas Rodriguez

--IANS

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