FIFA WC: UEFA blasts FIFA over Balogun ban reversal after Trump intervention

Nyon, July 6 (IANS) European football's governing body UEFA launched a scathing attack on FIFA on Monday after world football's governing body suspended the one-match World Cup ban handed to United States striker Folarin Balogun following intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump, calling the move a threat to the integrity of the sport.

The surprising decision allowed Balogun to play in the United States' Round of 16 match against Belgium. It received a lot of criticism from UEFA, coaches, officials, and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter. They questioned FIFA's ability to act independently.

Balogun received a red card after a VAR review for dragging his studs down the leg of Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic during the Americans' Round of 32 win. This meant an automatic one-match suspension. However, FIFA decided to delay the suspension for a one-year probation period without overturning the red card itself.

FIFA made this decision after Trump asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to look at the case.

"We express our disbelief at such an unusual, confusing, and unjustifiable decision," UEFA stated, adding that FIFA had "crossed a red line."

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at risk, and the credibility of a competition is weakened."

The criticism quickly spread throughout the football community.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp questioned the apparent political influence on FIFA's disciplinary actions.

"This is our sport, not theirs."

"If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really settled this between them, it is crazy; it puts everything into question. These two individuals, who know little about football, should have no role in this."

The head of the German football association warned that "the integrity of the competition and the credibility of FIFA are at risk," while the European Commissioner for Sport warned against "weaponizing sport for political goals."

Trump praised FIFA's decision on his Truth Social platform, saying: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and correcting a great injustice," while the White House celebrated Balogun's reinstatement with a social media post saying: "USA-USA-USA."

England manager Thomas Tuchel, while arguing that Balogun's challenge did not deserve a red card, questioned the process of overturning the suspension, especially since his own defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in England's win over Mexico.

"Who reverses this decision and when? And on what basis? How far does this go now? This is strange for me."

"Where does this start and where does this stop?"

Belgium, facing the United States in the knockout stage, also reacted strongly. The Royal Belgian Football Association expressed that it was "astonished" by FIFA's ruling and confirmed it was exploring all possible options.

Even former FIFA president Sepp Blatter joined the criticism.

"Red cards are not overturned by political calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence, and independent organisations."

"If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President – and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match – the question is unavoidable: Where is FIFA going? Football must never become a playground for political power."

This controversy follows another disputed FIFA disciplinary decision that cleared Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the World Cup after FIFA suspended the final two matches of a three-game ban he received during qualifying.

--IANS

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