FIFA WC: 'The highest finish since ‘66 is something to build on,’ says Bellingham after England win bronze

Miami, July 19 (IANS) England midfielder Jude Bellingham reflected on his side’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an emotional message to supporters after the Three Lions defeated France 6-4 in a thrilling third-place play-off, saying the team’s best World Cup finish since 1966 provides a platform for the future.

Sharing his thoughts on social media after the victory, Bellingham wrote, “This group deserved to finish on this high note. Obviously not what we came for, but the highest finish since ‘66 is something to build on. Thank you again, England fans; this summer has been unforgettable for so many reasons. It’s been a pleasure!”

England edged France in one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament at Miami Stadium, with Bukayo Saka scoring a hat-trick as Thomas Tuchel’s side survived a spirited second-half comeback to secure bronze.

Declan Rice opened the scoring before Ezri Konsa doubled England’s lead. Saka struck twice before half-time to hand England a commanding 4-0 advantage.

France fought back after the break through Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola and another Mbappe strike to reduce the deficit to 4-3. Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 87th minute after Malo Gusto fouled Djed Spence, before Ousmane Dembele made it 5-4 deep into stoppage time.

Bellingham, introduced in the 79th minute, had the final say. The Real Madrid midfielder led a counter-attack from inside his own half, beat a defender with a powerful run and calmly slotted home with virtually the last kick of the match to seal England’s memorable 6-4 victory.

The goal also took Bellingham into the record books. His seventh strike of the tournament made him the first England player to score seven goals at a single FIFA World Cup, surpassing the previous national record of six shared by Gary Lineker at the 1986 World Cup and Harry Kane, who achieved the feat at Russia 2018 and matched it again at the 2026 edition.

--IANS

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