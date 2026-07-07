FIFA WC: Belgium shatter co-hosts USA's dream in the last 16

Seattle, July 7 (IANS) Charles De Ketelaere's first-half brace, Hans Vanaken's first World Cup goal and a late strike from substitute Romelu Lukaku send Belgiium through to the quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory over co-hosts USA at Seattle Stadium.

USA became the final co-hosts to exit the tournament after Canada and Mexico had already bowed out in the Round of 16.

Belgium has not lost a match since March 20, 2025, a 3-1 defeat against Ukraine in the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League promotion/relegation play-offs and head coach Rudi Garcia’s first match in charge. Since then, Belgium has accrued an eye-popping 12 wins and six draws record across all competitions (FIFA World Cup, UEFA World Cup qualification, UEFA Nations League play-offs, friendlies), buoyed by a +40 goal differential in those 17 matches.

The USMNT has faced the Red Devils on seven prior instances. The first meeting—the United States’ lone victory—came in the form of a 3-0 victory at the inaugural 1930 World Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay. The loss on Tuesday maked USA's have lost seven consecutive matches against Belgium.

The warning signs were there for Mauricio Pochettino's side when Timothy Castagne's 18-yard strike forced Matt Freese into a flying save at the end of Belgium's first meaningful attack.

Youri Tielemans then went within inches of turning home Dodi Lukebakio's cross before Rudi Garcia's men took a deserved lead. Leandro Trossard's teasing delivery into the box caused all manner of problems for the USA defence, with Nicolas Raskin firing across for De Ketelaere to tap home.

Belgium appeared to be cruising, but their lead was cancelled out after 31 minutes when Malik Tillman's deflected free-kick wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois. However, the scores were level for just 116 seconds as Trossard's cross from the left found De Ketelaere, who headed home his second goal of the contest.

USA's task was made even harder just before the hour mark when a defensive mishap gifted Belgium a third goal. Freese raced out of his area to clear but missed the ball, allowing De Ketelaere to steal possession before Vanaken's long-range effort evaded Tim Ream's attempted block and found the empty net.

The Stars and Stripes showed signs of life in the closing stages as substitute Sebastian Berhalter shot wide and Courtois twice denied Folarin Balogun, before Lukaku pounced on a loose clearance and finished with aplomb to put the result beyond any doubt in stoppage time.

Belgium will lock horns with Spain, who eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, at Los Angeles Stadium on July 11.

--IANS

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