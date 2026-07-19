FIFA WC: Argentina chase history against Spain's defensive wall (Preview)

New York, July 19 (IANS) The biggest-ever FIFA World Cup is coming to a thrilling end with two of the best sides of the tournament, Argentina and Spain, both chasing a different record to face each other in the final showdown of football's biggest event at the MetLife Stadium on Monday.

While more than 22 players will play for glory among thousands of fans, the focus will again be on the Messiah of Argentina and one of the greatest ever to play the game, Lionel Messi, who is willing to give his all to repeat the magic he created four years ago when Argentina won the FIFA WC 2022 in Qatar against France.

After 1310 days, things have not changed, as the captain is again leading from the front with 8 goals and 4 crucial assists, guiding Argentina to reach the final remaining unbeaten. Currently aged 39, Messi will likely make this his last dance on the biggest stage of football, and he will look to give his career a happy ending and help Argentina become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their title.

Standing in his way is a 19-year-old boy, Lamine Yamal, with whom Messi clicked a photo in 2007, holding him in his arms while bathing him; little did he know at that time that the boy would be one of the obstacles standing between him and another World Cup glory.

Apart from Yamal, Spain's defensive wall also stands in the way. Rodri's side has given very few opportunities to the opponents throughout the tournament. The stats also prove their brilliance as the side has conceded only one goal so far, and their defensive technique and unity have played a big role in their unbeaten run to the Final.

While Mikel Oyarzabal has emerged as the team's leading scorer with five goals, teenage sensation Yamal has dazzled on the wings, and captain Rodri has controlled the midfield. Spain last won the World Cup in 2010, and they would look to end the 16-year wait and also become the seventh team to win two trophies in FIFA World Cup history.

Spain vs Argentina match is also a battle of two techniques, with Luis De Fluente's side opting for a tiki-taka style with some adaptations of attacking a bit more than before while maintaining possession to frustrate the opponent's strikers as they did against France. On the other hand, Lionel Scaloni's side is focused on playing ruthless football and creating continuous opportunities, and also disturbing the opposition's defence with tackles and creating spaces.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday, July 20, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New York.

Referee: Slavko Vincic

Live Streaming: FIFA WC 2026 Final will be live-streamed on Zee5 app and website in different languages. While the live telecast will be on United8 Sports different channels.

Spain -

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez 'Gavi', Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pin

Argentina-

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel

Lopez

--IANS

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