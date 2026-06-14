FIFA WC 2026: When and where to watch Sweden vs Tunisia; know all details

Monterrey, June 14 (IANS) Sweden will meet Tunisia in an intriguing Group F of the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash on Monday.

Tunisia are making their seventh World Cup appearance overall and third in a row (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, 2026). They have now qualified for five out of the seven World Cups in the 21st century. But they have never made it past the group stage.

At Qatar 2022, Tunisia played in a tough group that included reigning champions France, along with Denmark and Australia.

On the other hand, Sweden will be competing in their 13th FIFA World Cup (1934, 1938, 1950, 1958, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2026). They will be looking to match their achievements during the last tournament on American soil, an incredible third-place finish at USA 1994.

Sweden made their World Cup debut at Italy 1934, the second edition of the global finals, are in their first FIFA World Cup since Russia 2018. The Scandinavians have a rich World Cup history, highlighted by a run to the final in 1958 under George Raynor.

How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday, June 15, 7:30 AM (IST).

Venue: Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey

Referee: Yael Falcon Perez

Squads:

Sweden-

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jacob Zetterstrom

Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt, Daniel Svensson

Midfielders: Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Elliot Stroud, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli

Forwards: Taha Ali, Alexander Bernhardsson, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Gustaf Nilsson

Tunisia-

Goalkeepers: Sabri Ben Hassan, Abdelmouhib Chamakh, Aymen Dahmene

Defenders: Ali Abdi, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Adem Arous, Dylan Bronn, Raed Chikhaoui, Moutaz Neffati, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery

Midfielders: Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Anis Ben Slimane, Ismael Gharbi, Rani Khedira, Hadj Mahmoud, Hannibal Mejbri, Ellyes Skhiri

Forwards: Elias Achouri, Khalil Ayari, Firas Chaouat, Rayan Elloumi, Hazem Mastouri, Elias Saad, Sebastian Tounekti

--IANS

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