FIFA WC 2026: Ghana seeks review of Canada’s visa refusal for midfielder Partey

Accra, June 13 (IANS) Ghana's government has strongly criticised Canada's decision to refuse a visa to midfielder Thomas Partey, a move that will prevent the player from featuring in the country's opening FIFA World Cup match against Panama on June 17.

The Ghanaian Foreign Ministry described the decision as "high-handed and extremely unfair" and confirmed that it had formally protested to Canadian authorities while seeking a review of the ruling.

According to the Ministry, Canadian officials based their decision on ongoing criminal proceedings involving Partey in the United Kingdom. The 32-year-old footballer, who currently plays for Spanish club Villarreal and previously represented Arsenal, has denied allegations of rape and sexual assault brought against him in Britain.

In a statement, Ghana's government argued that denying entry on the basis of charges that have not yet been adjudicated raises concerns about fairness and proportionality.

"While respecting Canada's sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality," the statement said.

FIFA confirmed that Partey will not be able to travel from Ghana's team base in Boston to Canada for the Group L encounter against Panama after his visa application was rejected by Canadian authorities.

Despite missing the opening fixture, Partey remains with the Ghana squad in the United States and is available for the team's remaining group-stage matches. Ghana will face England in the Boston area before taking on Croatia in Philadelphia.

The visa setback adds to a growing list of entry-related issues affecting participants at the ongoing FIFA WC. Earlier, Somali referee Omar Artan, Iraq internationals Aymen Hussein and Talal Salah, Haiti's Woodensky Pierre, and Switzerland forward Breel Embolo have encountered visa complications linked to World Cup travel arrangements.

Ghana are now awaiting Canada's response to their diplomatic protest as the team prepares for its tournament opener without one of its most experienced players.

--IANS

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