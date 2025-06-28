June 28, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

FIFA Club World Cup: Messi’s PSG reunion, Real Madrid vs Juventus headline Round of 16

Lionel Messi’s PSG reunion, Real Madrid vs Juventus headline Round of 16 clashes in FIFA Club World Cup knock-out stages of the event being played in United States.

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The revamped FIFA Club World Cup is all set to enter its knockout phase on June 28 as the Round of 16 will kick off with Brazilian teams Palmeiras and Botafogo taking the field at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Lionel Messi's first meeting with Paris Saint-Germain since leaving in 2023 is arguably the headline of the last 16. The Inter Miami CF marvel shook planet football when he departed Barcelona in 2021 for the Parisian giants, where he went on to play 75 matches. Messi could meet old foe Real Madrid for the 48th time in the semifinal if the Los Blancos manage to emerge victorious against Italian giants Juventus.

Asian giants Al Hilal will be testing their mettle against defending champions Manchester City, and it promises to be another tough test for the Saudi Pro League side. Former English champions Chelsea will face two-time European Cup winners Benfica, setting up another reunion for Enzo Fernandes, who joined the Blues for a whopping transfer fee reported to be just above 100 million Pounds.

German giants FC Bayern Munich, who fell to second spot in Group C with a defeat against Benfica, will take on Brazilian side Flamengo in a pre-quarterfinal clash. Italian club Inter Milan will meet another Brazilian club, Fluminense, while German side Borussia Dortmund may have an easy time against Mexican club Monterrey.

Round of 16 fixture list (All times are in IST)

June 28 – Palmeiras vs Botafogo – 9:30 PM

June 29 – Benfica vs Chelsea – 1:30 AM

June 29 – Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami – 9:30 PM

June 30 – Flamengo vs Bayern Munich – 1:30 AM

July 1 – Inter Milan vs Fluminense – 12:30 AM

July 1 – Manchester City vs Al Hilal – 6:30 AM

July 2 – Real Madrid vs Juventus – 12:30 AM

July 2 – Dortmund vs Monterrey – 6:30 AM

All FIFA Club World Cup matches are live-streamed on DAZN for free. The tournament is not being broadcast in India.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Amit Sial recounts most haunting experience while filming his new OTT series

Amit Sial recounts most haunting experience while filming his new OTT series

India’s lower order working on batting skills, says Prasidh Krishna after twin collapses in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Leeds. Photo credit: BCCI

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India’s lower order working on batting skills, says Prasidh after twin collapses in Leeds

Preamble tampering a blot on Constitution, betrayal of Sanatan soul: VP Dhankhar

Preamble tampering a blot on Constitution, betrayal of Sanatan soul: VP Dhankhar

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus govt on ongoing 'inhuman persecution' of Hindu community (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus govt on ongoing 'inhuman persecution' of Hindu community

Gautam Adani hails divine experience at Puri Rath Yatra, hospitality of Odisha govt (Pic credit: IANS)

Gautam Adani hails divine experience at Puri Rath Yatra, hospitality of Odisha govt

Lionel Messi’s PSG reunion, Real Madrid vs Juventus headline Round of 16 clashes in FIFA Club World Cup knock-out stages of the event being played in United States.

FIFA Club World Cup: Messi’s PSG reunion, Real Madrid vs Juventus headline Round of 16

Every govt scheme reflects the spirit of service inspired by the Acharya Vidyanand’s teachings: Jain community

Every govt scheme reflects spirit of service inspired by Acharya Vidyanand’s teachings: Jain community

Sydney Sweeney ‘didn’t care’ about getting hurt while filming fight scenes in Christy Martin biopic

Sydney Sweeney ‘didn’t care’ about getting hurt while filming fight scenes in Christy Martin biopic

Wedding bells for Aditya Roy Kapur or Sara Ali Khan? Find out

Wedding bells for Aditya Roy Kapur or Sara Ali Khan? Find out

Priceless memories: Gautam Adani feels ‘blessed’ to witness divine Puri Rath Yatra

Priceless memories: Gautam Adani feels ‘blessed’ to witness divine Puri Rath Yatra