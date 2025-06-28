FIFA Club World Cup: Messi’s PSG reunion, Real Madrid vs Juventus headline Round of 16

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The revamped FIFA Club World Cup is all set to enter its knockout phase on June 28 as the Round of 16 will kick off with Brazilian teams Palmeiras and Botafogo taking the field at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Lionel Messi's first meeting with Paris Saint-Germain since leaving in 2023 is arguably the headline of the last 16. The Inter Miami CF marvel shook planet football when he departed Barcelona in 2021 for the Parisian giants, where he went on to play 75 matches. Messi could meet old foe Real Madrid for the 48th time in the semifinal if the Los Blancos manage to emerge victorious against Italian giants Juventus.

Asian giants Al Hilal will be testing their mettle against defending champions Manchester City, and it promises to be another tough test for the Saudi Pro League side. Former English champions Chelsea will face two-time European Cup winners Benfica, setting up another reunion for Enzo Fernandes, who joined the Blues for a whopping transfer fee reported to be just above 100 million Pounds.

German giants FC Bayern Munich, who fell to second spot in Group C with a defeat against Benfica, will take on Brazilian side Flamengo in a pre-quarterfinal clash. Italian club Inter Milan will meet another Brazilian club, Fluminense, while German side Borussia Dortmund may have an easy time against Mexican club Monterrey.

Round of 16 fixture list (All times are in IST)

June 28 – Palmeiras vs Botafogo – 9:30 PM

June 29 – Benfica vs Chelsea – 1:30 AM

June 29 – Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami – 9:30 PM

June 30 – Flamengo vs Bayern Munich – 1:30 AM

July 1 – Inter Milan vs Fluminense – 12:30 AM

July 1 – Manchester City vs Al Hilal – 6:30 AM

July 2 – Real Madrid vs Juventus – 12:30 AM

July 2 – Dortmund vs Monterrey – 6:30 AM

All FIFA Club World Cup matches are live-streamed on DAZN for free. The tournament is not being broadcast in India.

