Oil and sugar boards key initiative to build awareness on healthy eating: Expert

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The recent move by the Ministry of Health to install sugar and oil boards in workplaces as well as schools is a key initiative to build awareness on healthy eating in the country, an expert said on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Rima Dada, Professor at AIIMS Delhi, said that the initiative comes at a time when Non-Communicable Diseases like obesity and diabetes are on the rise, especially among the young.

"This is a very good initiative by the Ministry because over the past few decades, obesity has been increasing not just among adults but also among children," Dada said.

"Diseases that used to appear in the third or fourth decade of life -- like type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure -- are now showing up in children. This early onset of lifestyle diseases is directly related to unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating habits," the expert added.

Taking to social media platform X, ICMR - National Institute of Nutrition, last week, informed that the Ministry of Health "has urged all govt offices to prominently display Sugar Boards" in the push for building healthier workplaces.

The boards consist of informative posters and digital boards highlighting the harmful impacts of the amount of sugar and oil present in popular food items, including samosas, kachori, pizza, pakoras, banana chips, burgers, soft drinks, and chocolate pastries.

It also displays the effects of these foods on the human body as well as shares the recommended amounts of fat and sugar for individual intake.

Dada noted that in line with the directive, AIIMS will also install such boards to help the healthcare workers boost their health.

"Our Director, Dr. M. Srinivas, had earlier taken the initiative to provide healthy food options in hostel canteens and café areas. We will also display Oil and Sugar Boards, showing calorie and fat content of available items," Dada said.

Earlier, the FSSAI noted that the move is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a healthier India.

It added that the "innovative behavioural change strategy" will help tackle the "widespread promotion of sugar and oil boards".

"These boards are vital in helping everyone make informed choices and stop obesity," said FSSAI on X, adding that it will also help boost its Eat Right India (ERI) movement.

In May, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a directive to schools to install "sugar boards" in schools. Health experts noted that the public health measure also aligns with global nutrition goals, and will help India fight the menace of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers.

