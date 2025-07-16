Richa Chadha says she was 'reborn as a mom' on the day her daughter Zuneyra came into this world

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) It has already been one year since Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their little bundle of joy, Zuneyra, into this world.

Commemorating the 1st birthday of her daughter, Richa shared that she was also 'reborn as a mom' on the day Zuneyra was born.

Richa and Ali shared a joint Instagram post with a video compilation of some precious moments from the pregnancy journey.

The clip was accompanied by a heartfelt note, sharing how embracing parenthood has changed their life forever.

Recalling the whole labour experience, they wrote, "For bringing so much colour into all our lives! A year ago I gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Breach Candy Hospital. Labour lasted a few hours, delivery only about 20 minutes, natural birth!"

Richa mentioned that ever since embracing motherhood, her body, her brain, her heart, and her soul feel rearranged.

"Life hasn’t been the same since, particularly me… I feel rearranged from the insides out… my brain, my heart, my body, my soul...Zuneyra was born a year ago and so was I. Reborn as a mom. An entirely new being, than what existed before. A life and child with the man of your dreams… if this isn’t a blessing, I don’t know what is," they added.

For the unversed, Richa and Ali initially met on the sets of the laughter ride, "Fukrey" back in 2013. Their friendship gradually transpired into love, and the couple started dating in 2016.

The lovebirds decided to make their relationship official in 2017 when Richa attended the Venice Film Festival with Ali for the premiere of his Hollywood movie "Victoria and Abdul".

They finally tied the knot in an interfaith marriage in October 2020, and welcomed their firstborn on July 16, 2024.

--IANS

pm/