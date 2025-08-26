August 26, 2025 5:04 PM हिंदी

Field Marshal Munir tightens military grip over Pakistan’s mines in run-up to US deal

Field Marshal Munir tightens military grip over Pakistan’s mines in run-up to US deal

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Pakistan Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has strengthened the military’s control in the economic decision-making process and cracked down on the local civilian population to ensure access to the mining areas in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region bordering Afghanistan, according to media reports.

The twin steps have been undertaken to lure US companies to invest in the region with the carrot of mining in critical minerals and hydrocarbons, highlighting interest in lithium and rare earth deposits in the KP and Gilgit-Baltistan regions. The Donald Trump administration appears to have fallen for Munir’s game plan as it looks for alternative sources for rare earth metals beyond China.

However, the increasing unrest in the region following another military crackdown in July, which is reported to have displaced close to 100,000 civilians in the Pashtun-speaking region, spells further trouble for any investments made in the region.

"Munir embarked on a project that fused military operations, refugee expulsions, and resource control into a single agenda. At its centre lies KP, which is rich in minerals and strategically positioned. It is also home to millions of Pashtuns and Afghan refugees who have become the collateral damage of a militarised development model increasingly shaped by international demand," according to an article by journalist Uzay Bulut published in PJ Media.

"In July 2025, the army launched Operation Sarbakaf in Bajaur. The offensive imposed curfews on entire towns and displaced nearly 100,000 civilians within days. Women and children were among those killed in the shelling. The event fuelled local fears that such operations serve less to combat militancy than to depopulate districts earmarked for resource corridors," the article states.

The escalation in trouble in KP comes on top of the unrest that is already sweeping through adjoining Balochistan and is expected to plunge Pakistan into deeper turmoil.

The sharp rise in violence targeting Chinese workers and infrastructure projects in Pakistan over the last three years appears to be an indicator of what US companies are headed for in the region. For General Munir, it is a way of getting more funds to run cash-strapped Pakistan, which is saddled by an economy that is on the brink of collapse.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant true example of ‘Make in India, Make for World’: Chairman

Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant a true example of ‘Make in India, Make for World’: Chairman

Siddhant Chaturvedi gets poetic, existential in social media post, talks about lost voice in times of auto-correct

Siddhant Chaturvedi gets poetic, existential in social media post, talks about lost voice in times of auto-correct

Sonam Bajwa breaks the dance floor with her sizzling moves in the "Akeli Laila' song from Baaghi 4

Sonam Bajwa breaks the dance floor with her sizzling moves in the "Akeli Laila' song from Baaghi 4

Bhubaneswar: Club Chocolate crafts India’s first sculpture of PM Modi, symbolising landmark initiatives like Op Sindoor, Ujjwala Yojana

Bhubaneswar club crafts India’s first chocolate sculpture of PM Modi, symbolising initiatives like 'Op Sindoor', Ujjwala Yojana

Odisha: Angul lemons exported to US, farmers reap higher profits

Odisha: Angul lemons exported to US, farmers reap higher profits

Shah Rukh Khan tells Farah Khan: You should apologise

Shah Rukh Khan tells Farah Khan: You should apologise

India Inc. expected to post 5-6 pc revenue growth in Q2 FY26: ICRA

India Inc. expected to post 5-6 pc revenue growth in Q2 FY26: ICRA

Rakshanda Khan calls working with child artists in Dhakad Beera 'a riot'

Rakshanda Khan calls working with child artists in Dhakad Beera 'a riot'

Babul Supriyo mulls over the role of destiny in cinema and art

Babul Supriyo mulls over the role of destiny in cinema and art

Pakistan: Death toll in relentless rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbs to 406

Pakistan: Death toll in relentless rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbs to 406