Female student injured during Jantar Mantar protest conscious, responding to commands: RML Hospital

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The 21-year-old woman who sustained critical injuries during a protest-related incident at Jantar Mantar earlier this week is now conscious, breathing on her own, and responding appropriately to commands, according to a statement by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday.

The hospital said the patient has shown significant clinical improvement since being admitted in a critical condition following the incident.

"She is showing clinical improvement. She was successfully extubated (removed from the ventilator) almost 48 hours back and is breathing on her own. She is conscious and responding appropriately to commands," the hospital said in a statement.

The woman has been undergoing intensive treatment at the hospital since she was brought in from the protest site with severe injuries.

Doctors said her condition has stabilised, although she continues to require close monitoring and advanced medical care.

"Her clinical condition is currently stable. However, she needs and continues to receive comprehensive critical care under the close supervision of the multidisciplinary treating team," the statement added.

The student was injured during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20. According to reports, she suffered serious injuries after allegedly colliding with a police barricade during a crackdown on demonstrators attempting to march towards Parliament.

The incident occurred amid chaotic scenes during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march, which began at Jantar Mantar and aimed to proceed towards Parliament. Protesters were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging irregularities in various competitive examinations, including the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG paper leak.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party has said that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue even after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day fast on Thursday and reiterated that the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains its primary demand.

--IANS

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