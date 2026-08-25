FedEx to build integrated air cargo hub at Delhi airport with $150 million investment

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Global logistics company FedEx on Tuesday announced an investment of approximately $150 million to develop an integrated air cargo hub at GMR Cargo City at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The proposed facility -- spread across around 230,000 square feet -- will bring international gateway and pickup-and-delivery operations under one roof, enabling faster movement of shipments and greater operational efficiency, FedEx said.

Moreover, the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

Once operational, the fully automated hub is expected to increase processing capacity from 600 to 5,000 packages per hour, with scope for further expansion as demand grows, the firm added.

The facility is planned to include an advanced auto-sorter, latest-generation X-ray machines, enhanced security systems and intelligent package-handling technologies.

These capabilities are expected to improve shipment processing, strengthen network resilience and enhance customer experience, the company said.

Kami Viswanathan, president, FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA), said India is a critical market in the company's global network, with North and East India playing an important role in the country's growing trade and economic activity.

"Strengthening our presence in Delhi will enhance connectivity across these markets and support businesses as they grow and expand. It reflects our long-term confidence in India and our commitment to investing in the capacity and capabilities needed to support the country's evolving trade needs," Viswanathan said.

The proposed hub will be located at GMR Cargo City, an integrated cargo and logistics development being built at Delhi Airport.

GMR Cargo City is spread across 50 acres and has a total development potential of around 1.5-2 million square feet. Phase 1 will comprise approximately 1 million square feet across nearly 30 acres.

The detailed design for Phase 1 has been finalised and enabling works have commenced, with construction expected to begin shortly, GMR Airports said.

Rajesh Arora, President and CEO, Commercial & Growth, GMR Airports Ltd, said FedEx's decision to establish its integrated hub at GMR Cargo City was an endorsement of Delhi Airport's growing role as a global logistics gateway.

The facility will strengthen connectivity between businesses in North and East India and international markets while supporting the country's expanding trade, e-commerce and express logistics sectors, he said.

--IANS

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