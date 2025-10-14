Fatima Sana Shaikh thanks Manish Malhotra for a memorable, family-like Diwali gathering

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh expressed her gratitude to designer Manish Malhotra after attending his star-studded Diwali celebration.

She described the gathering as warm and family-like, praising Manish for opening his home and making everyone feel welcome during the festive festivities. On Tuesday, the Dangal actress took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from the party. In the images, Fatima could be seen striking happy poses with Manish, Vijay Varma, and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.

The first image shows Shaikh clicking her selfie with Manish and Vijay. One of the candid shots shows her making a pout. Sharing the post, the ‘Metro In Dino’ actress wrote, “What a night!!! Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always opening your home with so much warmth and to You really make everyone feel like family…”

Recently, Karan Johar praised Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party. He called it a perfect mix of warmth, glamour, and love. Posting his stylish photos, the filmmaker wrote, “The @manishmalhotra05 Diwali bash flags off the Diwali celebrations…. Last night his party was a beautiful blend of warmth, glamour and love…. Manish knows how to throw a party!!!! in @manishmalhotra05 styled by @ekalakhani @sheldon.santos.”

Preity Zinta, who attended the party, described reconnecting with Manish Malhotra and other guests at the Diwali bash as ‘awesome.” The actress wrote, “Thank you so much for the most fun night in a very long time Manish (red heart emoji) Got to catch up with you and everyone one else. It was awesome ! Happy Diwali and Loads of love always.”

On October 12, designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash at his residence, drawing a dazzling lineup of Bollywood celebrities. The star-studded evening saw the presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Kajol, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and many others.

