February 28, 2026 9:03 PM हिंदी

Mamta Kulkarni makes her first TV appearance in 25 years with 'Laughter Chefs season 3'

Mamta Kulkarni makes her first TV appearance in 25 years with 'Laughter Chefs season 3'

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Popular 90s actress Mamta Kulkarni is all set to make her first television appearance in 25 years with the latest episode of the cooking reality show, "Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3".

She was recently spotted on the sets of the show posing in a stunning red saree with golden embellishments.

While interacting with the shutterbugs, Mamta revealed that she is extremely excited for her first television appearance in more than two decades.

She added that life has gotten extremely serious, hence it is good to laugh at times.

Mamta was heard saying, "I am very excited. I am coming on television after 25 years. In fact, if you notice, I have never been on television in the last 25 years of my life. Ek accha mauka hai, hasne ka mauka milta hai. Log bahot Gambhir hogaye hain, zindagi bahot Gambhir hogayi hai... sab jagah seriousness hai. So isse acchi baat kya hai ke hasso bhi, khana bhi banao aur laughter bhi hai..(It is a good opportunity to laugh. People have become very serious; life has become very serious. There is seriousness everywhere. So what could be better than this - you laugh while cooking.)"

When asked if she follows the show, Mamta revealed, "Yes, I have seen two or three episodes and enjoyed it a lot."

The third season of the popular reality show, "Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment" recently saw the return of some beloved former contestants such as Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri.

"The Laughter Chefs season 3", which also features Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra as contestants, is being hosted by Bharti Singh with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi on board as the judge.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Canadian Hindus flag escalating attacks on temples by Khalistani goons (File image)

Canadian Hindus flag escalating attacks on temples by Khalistani goons

Awami League reopens over dozen offices in Bangladesh amid cautious strategy: Report

Awami League reopens over dozen offices in Bangladesh amid cautious strategy: Report

Hundreds killed in US-Israel attacks; Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian safe: Iranian Envoy

Hundreds killed in US-Israel attacks; Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian safe: Iranian Envoy

Akshay Kumar & Wamiqa Gabbi twin in matching outfits as they commence promotion for 'Bhoot Bangla'

Akshay Kumar & Wamiqa Gabbi twin in matching outfits as they commence promotion for 'Bhoot Bangla'

Chhattisgarh govt transfers Rs 10,324cr to 25.28 lakh farmers ahead of Holi

Chhattisgarh govt transfers Rs 10,324cr to 25.28 lakh farmers ahead of Holi

'J&K’s Ranji Trophy win reflects grit, discipline, and passion': PM Modi

'J&K’s Ranji Trophy win reflects grit, discipline, and passion': PM Modi

Vipul Amrutlal Shah alleges Chennai & Kerela theatre owners are being threatened to take down 'Kerala Story 2'

Vipul Amrutlal Shah alleges Chennai & Kerela theatre owners are being threatened to take down 'Kerala Story 2'

Sahibzada Farhan breaks Virat Kohli's record, registers most runs in a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, during Pakistan's clash with Sri Lanka in Group 2 Super 8 in Kandy on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Sahibzada Farhan breaks Kohli's record, registers most runs in a single edition

ICC activates contingency plans to support teams' return home from T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka amid tensions in the Middle East following US-Israel air strikes on Iran. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ICC activates contingency plans to support teams' return home amid tensions in the Middle East

Mamta Kulkarni makes her first TV appearance in 25 years with 'Laughter Chefs season 3'

Mamta Kulkarni makes her first TV appearance in 25 years with 'Laughter Chefs season 3'