Father, kin held in suspected honour killing of 16-year-old girl; dismembered body recovered

Lucknow, May 21 (IANS) In a horrifying suspected honour killing case, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested three people, including the father of a 16-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found stuffed inside a box in the S1 coach of the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express at Gomti Nagar Railway Station in Lucknow.

The accused have been identified as the victim's father Viggan Ansari (44), her aunt Noorjahan (55), and her uncle Mojibulla Ansari (65). All three were arrested from Kushinagar district following an extensive investigation by the police.

The gruesome incident came to light on May 17 when railway staff noticed an unclaimed box lying underneath a seat inside the sleeper coach of the train stationed at Gomti Nagar Railway Station. After receiving information, the GRP team rushed to the spot and opened the box. To their shock, they found the body of a teenage girl cut into six pieces. However, the victim's head was missing.

During the course of the investigation, police teams examined CCTV footage from several railway stations. Footage from Tamkuhi Railway Station in Kushinagar district provided crucial leads, helping investigators identify and trace the accused.

SP Railway Rohit Mishra said that two "banka" weapons, allegedly used in the murder and dismemberment of the body, were recovered from the accused during their arrest operation.

According to police officials, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, identified as Shabba, was allegedly involved in a love affair, which reportedly angered her family members. Police suspect that the father, along with his sister and brother-in-law, killed the girl before chopping the body into pieces in an attempt to conceal the crime and mislead investigators.

Police teams are continuing efforts to recover the victim's missing head. Search operations have been launched in Kushinagar district and along areas bordering Bihar.

The accused are currently being interrogated, while further investigation into the brutal killing is underway.

--IANS

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