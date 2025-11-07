November 07, 2025 5:21 PM हिंदी

Farmers’ self-reliance key to building developed India: Uttarakhand CM

Farmers’ self-reliance key to building developed India: Uttarakhand CM

Pantnagar, Nov 7 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of building a developed India can only be realised when our farmers become self-reliant in every way.

Speaking at a 'Farmers' Conference' organised on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the state, CM Dhami said, “It has been my good fortune to be associated with an ideology and political party for which farmers have always been a priority.”

He said the BJP has always been a well-wisher of the farmers, and under the leadership of PM Modi, farmers have been unprecedentedly empowered.

“The Prime Minister has resolved that the journey from seed to market for farmers should not only be smooth but also lead to an increase in their income. Today, financial assistance is being provided to 11 crore farmers through the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he said.

Today, an unprecedented increase in the minimum support price has been made for all major crops, he said, adding that farmers have also been provided with a protective shield through crop insurance.

Scientific examination of the soil is also being conducted through soil health testing, said CM Dhami, highlighting several farmer-friendly schemes of the BJP government.

Showcasing his government’s efforts to promote tea tourism and link tea plantations with tourism, he said these steps have provided new employment opportunities for youth and women.

The Chief Minister said the government is also working with dedication for the welfare of farmers. “We have made a provision of Rs 200 crore for the construction of poly houses to increase farmers' income. So far, 350 poly houses have been established with assistance of Rs 115 crore,” he said.

“We have increased the rate of sugarcane by Rs 20 per quintal. Our government is working to increase the production of both fruits and vegetables. The new apple, kiwi policy and the State Millet Mission have been launched," he said.

The Chief Minister also thanked farmers for joining the campaign to demand the creation of a separate Uttarakhand 25 years ago.

--IANS

rch/dan

LATEST NEWS

Government will continue to support hockey, says Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya as centenary celebrations of Indian hockey begins in New Delhi. Photo credit: Hockey India

Government will continue to support hockey, says Dr. Mandaviya as centenary celebrations of Indian hockey begin

US-India trade negotiations may see breakthrough by Nov end: Niti Aayog CEO

US-India trade negotiations may see breakthrough by November end: Niti Aayog CEO

‘Fighting monsters, ignoring decay within’: Pakistani generals’ dichotomy

‘Fighting monsters, ignoring decay within’: Pakistani generals’ dichotomy

India reiterates strengthening bilateral ties during Algeria's 71st Revolution Day celebration

India reiterates strengthening bilateral ties during Algeria's 71st Revolution Day celebration

Farmers’ self-reliance key to building developed India: Uttarakhand CM

Farmers’ self-reliance key to building developed India: Uttarakhand CM

Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff reach Zayed Khan’s house to pay final respects to his mother Zarine Khan

Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff reach Zayed Khan’s house to pay final respects to his mother Zarine Khan

Poonam Dhillon on Sulakshana Pandit's demise: 'She had a tough life, deserved far more fame'

Poonam Dhillon on Sulakshana Pandit's demise: 'She had a tough life, deserved far more fame'

Decision to provide Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar has been impactful step: Ramdas Athawale on high first-phase voting percentage

Decision to provide Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar has been impactful: Ramdas Athawale on high first-phase voting percentage

'Vande Mataram represents determination, commitment and hope of nation': EAM Jaishankar

'Vande Mataram' represents determination, commitment and hope of nation, says EAM Jaishankar

Indian stock market recovers early losses amid buying in banking, fin services stocks

Indian market recovers early losses amid buying in banking, fin services stocks