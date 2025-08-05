August 05, 2025 5:52 PM हिंदी

Farhan Akhtar returns to the screen as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in '120 Bahadur' teaser

Farhan Akhtar returns to the screen as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in '120 Bahadur' teaser

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) After treating the movie buffs with a powerful poster, the makers of the upcoming war drama, "120 Bahadur" have unveiled the gripping teaser from the film on Tuesday.

With actor and filmmaker, Farhan Akhan, stepping into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the initial glimpse of the flick hints at an inspiring tale of courage and sacrifice rooted in patriotism.

Inspired by the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, where the Indian Army's 13th Kumaon Regiment fought the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). The teaser pays tribute to the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against thousands with one thunderous declaration: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge! (We will not step back)”.

Major Shaitan Singh, who led the defense, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor.

Dropping the captivating teaser on social media, makers, Excel Entertainment, wrote: "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025.#120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai."

"120 Bahadur" also marks Farhan Akhtar’s return to the big screen after a long gap.

Going by the teaser, the movie will show him in a transformative avatar — intense, restrained, and deeply stirring.

The movie that has been shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, and mounted on a massive scale, has made an honest attempt to recreate the war front with utmost accuracy- from the frozen terrains to battlefield silence.

Made under the direction of Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, the project has been jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios.

"120 Bahadur" is slated to release in the cinema halls on November 21st this year.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Varma says 'Darlings, I loves you all' as the film turns 3

Vijay Varma says 'Darlings, I loves you all' as the film turns 3

Raashii Khanna shares the quality of Farhan Akhtar that she admires the most

Raashii Khanna shares the quality of Farhan Akhtar that she admires the most

After backing Pakistan, China now faces scrutiny over providing military support to Iran: Report

After backing Pakistan, China now faces scrutiny over providing military support to Iran: Report

Sovereign countries have right to choose trading partners: Russia backs India amid Trump's tariff threat (File image)

Sovereign countries have right to choose trading partners: Russia backs India amid Trump's tariff threat

Thomas Partey granted bail in rape and sexual assault charges: Report

Thomas Partey granted bail in rape and sexual assault charges: Report

Hrithik Roshan says 'challenge accepted' after Jr NTR brings the war in front of his house

Hrithik Roshan says 'challenge accepted' after Jr NTR brings the war in front of his house

England panicked and their approach was wrong on final morning: Michael Vaughan

England panicked and their approach was wrong on final morning: Michael Vaughan

Subhash Ghai says 'Saiyaara' 'Mahavatar Narsimha’s success breaks major myths in Indian cinema

Subhash Ghai says 'Saiyaara' 'Mahavatar Narsimha’s success breaks major myths in Indian cinema

Ram Mandir symbol of Sanatan Dharma: BJP on fifth anniversary of Bhoomi Pujan

Ram Mandir symbol of Sanatan Dharma: BJP on fifth anniversary of Bhoomi Pujan

We have not finalised any OTT platform yet, say makers of Mahavatar Narsimha

We have not finalised any OTT platform yet, say makers of Mahavatar Narsimha