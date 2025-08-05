Farhan Akhtar returns to the screen as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in '120 Bahadur' teaser

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) After treating the movie buffs with a powerful poster, the makers of the upcoming war drama, "120 Bahadur" have unveiled the gripping teaser from the film on Tuesday.

With actor and filmmaker, Farhan Akhan, stepping into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the initial glimpse of the flick hints at an inspiring tale of courage and sacrifice rooted in patriotism.

Inspired by the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, where the Indian Army's 13th Kumaon Regiment fought the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). The teaser pays tribute to the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against thousands with one thunderous declaration: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge! (We will not step back)”.

Major Shaitan Singh, who led the defense, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor.

Dropping the captivating teaser on social media, makers, Excel Entertainment, wrote: "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025.#120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai."

"120 Bahadur" also marks Farhan Akhtar’s return to the big screen after a long gap.

Going by the teaser, the movie will show him in a transformative avatar — intense, restrained, and deeply stirring.

The movie that has been shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, and mounted on a massive scale, has made an honest attempt to recreate the war front with utmost accuracy- from the frozen terrains to battlefield silence.

Made under the direction of Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, the project has been jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios.

"120 Bahadur" is slated to release in the cinema halls on November 21st this year.

--IANS

pm/