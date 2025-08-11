Farhan Akhtar express gratitude to universe for furry friends: Don’t know if we take care of them or they of us

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war epic ‘120 Bahadur’, is grateful to the universe for sending him canine friends. On Monday, the producer-actor-director took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of 4 dog beds stacked over each other.

The beds belong to his pets Rumi, Gigi, Tyson and Jimmy, and show their names. He wrote in the caption, “Seeing these 4 beds stacked together fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude. Thank you universe for sending these beautiful souls to our home. I don’t know if we take care of them or they of us”.

Farhan has adopted 3 Indian breed dogs, Tyson, Jimmy and Rumi. Farhan Akhtar, and his wife Shibhani Dandekar welcomed their fourth pup, Gigi in the family in October last year.

Farhan Akhtar keeps sharing glimpses of his pets through his social media.

In other news related to Farhan, he recently voiced his support for filmmaker Aanand L. Rai amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Raanjhanaa and AI. The film's ending was altered using AI without Aanand's consent, prompting Farhan to stand by the director. Farhan, who attended the trailer launch of ‘120 Bahadur’ in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai earlier told the media, “I will always stand with the creator of the film.

And if the creator of the film was unhappy about his or her work being changed, I will always support the creator. So that's where my loyalty lies. The rest, the finer print of what happened there, I am not privy to. But that's all I can say about that”.

His business partner Ritesh Sidhwani, who co-owns Excel Entertainment with him, concurred, “I agree with Farhan. I think AI is something we need to embrace and use in the most right way and effective way”. “And I have said this even before. There were times when, I am talking of earlier times, when we used to do research based on going to a library, reading a book, opening that. Then Google came into our lives and we started doing it in a different way. I think you need to use AI smartly”, he added.

