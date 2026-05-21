May 21, 2026 6:58 PM हिंदी

'Fare not revised even after 15 years': Transport Union leader on three-day strike

Fare not revised even after 15 years: Transport Union leader on three-day strike

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS)Transport union Chalak Shakti Union Vice President Anuj Kumar Rathore on Thursday complained that fares of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers have not been revised in the national capital for the last 15 years and assured that their strike will be called off as soon as the government assures an increase.

Talking to IANS, Rathore said: "A three-day strike has been announced for May 21, 22, and 23, during which drivers have been urged not to operate their vehicles. The call has been extended to auto, taxi, and Ola-Uber drivers."

He attributed the reason for the strike to non-revised fares amidst continuously rising prices of CNG, petrol, and diesel, "which is making it difficult to sustain livelihood".

Rathore mentioned that they had previously appealed to the government to revise their fares.

"15 years ago, the Delhi government had prepared a taxi policy for Delhi-NCR, in which 70,000 vehicles were registered in Delhi-NCR. At that time, the fare was fixed at Rs 12.5 per kilometre."

He complained that even after 15 years, the fare has not been revised.

Rathore said that repeated appeals to the government did not yield any result, after which he filed a petition in the High Court.

"The High Court had ordered a revision of fares. The Transport Commissioner called us for a meeting and assured us that the fares would be revised, but that did not happen," he said.

"I even filed a contempt of court plea. Again, the court ordered a fare revision."

Rathore said that Delhi Transport Department's Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Ailawadi had assured that the auto and taxi fares will be revised by Rs 20-25.

"He (Ailawadi) had said that the file has been sent to the LG's (Lieutenant Governor's) office. Once the approval is received from there, the notification for the revised fares will be issued," Rathore said.

"Ailawadi had also assured that the fares for Ola-Uber had other app-based vehicle services will also be fixed," he added.

The Chalak Shakti Union Vice President noted that today, both the drivers and customers are suffering. "The customer books a ride, but the driver cancels it, due to the low fare," he said.

"There is a monopoly of these companies (Ola, Uber) and drivers are left compelled to accept rides amidst rising inflation."

Appealing to taxi and auto drivers to maintain the strike for three days, Rathore said: "Give us three days; the government will definitely listen to us during this period."

"As soon as the government assures us to increase the fares, we will decide and call off the strike," he added.

Also, the Transport Union leader alleged that there are some government-based transport organisations that have spread the confusion in Delhi that the strike is being called off. "They are not bothered about the compulsions being faced by the drivers," he said.

Rathore further requested the drivers to follow the strike and not accept rides for the three days. "Only then will the government listen to us," he said.

--IANS

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