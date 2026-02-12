Farcical, illegal and unconstitutional: Sheikh Hasina slams 'voterless' Bangladesh polls

Dhaka, Feb 12 (IANS) Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has termed the 13th Parliamentary election held in the country on Thursday as "farcical" while expressing gratitude to the citizens, including women and minority communities, for rejecting the polls.

Condemning the "so-called" election organised by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, Hasina said the administration that seized power "illegally and unconstitutionally", orchestrated a "well-planned farce". She underscored that the people’s voting rights, democratic values, and the spirit of the Constitution were completely disregarded in the "deceptive, voterless election" conducted without the participation of the Awami League party.

“From the evening of 11 February, this farce began with seizure of polling centres, gunfire, vote-buying, distribution of money, stamping of ballots, and agents signing result sheets. By the morning of 12 February, voter turnout was negligible in most polling centres nationwide, and in many centres across the capital and other areas, there were no voters at all," read a statement by Hasina, which was posted on the Awami League's social media platform X.

“According to the Election Commission’s briefing, by 11 am - just three and a half hours into voting - only 14.96 per cent of eligible voters had participated. This extremely low turnout clearly shows that the Awami League–free election was widely rejected by the people," she added.

Hasina noted that in the run-up to the elections, continuous attacks, arrests, intimidation, and fear was directed at the Awami League voters, supporters, well-wishers, and minority communities, forcing them toward polling centres.

“Even so, despite all threats and harassment, people rejected this fraudulent election, leaving most polling centres effectively empty. Additionally, abnormal increases in voter numbers were observed in voter lists, especially in Dhaka city, which raises serious questions and is highly suspicious," Hasina stated.

The Awami League called for the cancellation of this "voter-less, illegal, and unconstitutional" election, resignation of the “murderous-fascist Yunus”, and release of all political prisoners, including teachers, journalists, and intellectuals, and withdrawal of all false cases. Additionally, it demanded revocation of the suspension on Awami League activities and holding of free, fair, and inclusive elections under a neutral caretaker government to restore the people’s voting rights.

