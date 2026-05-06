May 06, 2026 12:44 PM हिंदी

Farah Khan reveals she misses her pup the most wherever she's in the world, apologises to kids

Farah Khan reveals she misses her pup the most wherever she's in the world, apologises to kids

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Director and choreographer Farah Khan revealed that she misses her fur babies the most wherever she is in the world, even more than she misses her triplets.

The actress who has taken off for some downtime in Mussoorie, took to her social media account to share an old picture of herself smothering her pet with kisses and cuddles.

She wrote, ““Wherever i am in the world, i miss this the most Sorryyyyyyy czar diva anya.”

For the uninitiated, Farah Khan has always been a regular with sharing pictures and videos of her further babies on her social media account.

For the uninitiated, Farah and her husband, filmmaker-editor Shirish Kunder, are parents to triplets, daughters Anya Kunder and Diva Kunder, and son Czar Kunder. The trio were born in February 2008.

In one of her recent vlogs that featured actress Sunny Leone, Farah had spoken candidly about her journey to motherhood, revealing that she had undergone multiple failed IVF attempts before eventually welcoming the triplets.

Talking about her marriage to writer Shirish Kunder, the filmmaker met Shirish on the sets of her directorial debut Main Hoon Na, where he was working as an editor.

The two tied the knot in December 2004 and have been married for over two decades. Shirish is about eight years younger than Farah, who is currently 60.

Currently, Farah is having a gala time in Mussoorie and has also been sharing pictures and videos from her trip.

Sharing the pictures, Farah wrote, "Dhoop hain kabhi.. kabhi hain hail storm zindagi.. the mood changes of Mussorie..(sic).”

As a filmmaker, Farah has directed many popular Hindi films including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

–IANS

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