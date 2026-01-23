Farah Khan offers a film to Mira Rajput, says ‘you can become a heroine’

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan was recently bowled over Shahid Kapoor's wife and entrepreneur Mira Rajput’s fitness and good looks.

The filmmaker seemed so stunned that she ended up offering a film role to Mira Rajput, during a recent vlog shared on her YouTube channel.

Farah was visibly impressed by Mira’s casual yet glam appearance the moment she walked into the apartment where the vlog was shot.

In the video, Farah is seen warmly welcoming Mira before complimenting her looks. Clearly taken by surprise in a good way, Farah could be heard telling Mira that she looked absolutely stunning and should consider acting in films.

Farah, in her quintessential fun style even went on to offer her a role, saying, “Mira, you can become a heroine. Do a role in my film.”

The moment left Mira blushing, who further politely declined the offer.

For the uninitiated, Farah Khan is one of the biggest and well-known filmmakers and choreographers of Bollywood. She made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004, which went on to become a major hit.

Following the success of the movie, Farah went onto deliver more superhits like Om Shanti Om (2007) that also marked the grand Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Farah later delivered the multi-starrer entertainer Happy New Year (2014), that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah.

Talking about Mira Rajput, she is best known as the wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. The couple got married in July 2015 through an arranged setup introduced by their families.

She is the mother of two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira Rajput recently had turned into an entrepreneur successfully taking her business sky high.

