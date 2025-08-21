August 21, 2025 6:22 PM हिंदी

Farah Khan, her cook Dilip indulge in street shopping at Janpath market, staying in disguise

Farah Khan, her cook Dilip indulge in street shopping at Janpath market, staying in disguise

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Farah Khan, the celebrated filmmaker and choreographer, gave Delhiites a surprise recently when she was spotted at the bustling Janpath Market in Delhi, indulging in good old-fashioned street shopping.

After almost 20 years, Farah returned to the iconic market and this time she wasn't alone. Accompanying her was none other than a celebrity cook, Dilip who is just as famous for his culinary skills as he is for his easy camaraderie with the stars. In refreshing ways, the duo chose to undercover in casual disguises, blending into the crowd of everyday shoppers.

Farah, known for her larger-than-life sets and choreography, was seen sifting through stacks of colourful bedsheets and quirky doormats, proving that even a star with her stature enjoys the thrill of a good bargain.

In the video Farah can be seen saying "I have come here, I think after twenty years in disguise. And look who is here in disguise". She revealed that Dilip is also with her.

It was heartwarming to see the celebrated director doing what most middle-class families in India do, strolling through lanes, checking fabrics with a keen eye, and probably bargaining a little with the shopkeepers.

Janpath, known for its eclectic mix of affordable treasures, seemed to bring out a side of Farah that was relatable and charming. Farah has always been admired for her no-nonsense wit and her ability to laugh at herself. This candid shopping trip after two decades away from Janpath only adds another layer to her persona that is grounded, practical, and full of life. Farah Khan's vlogs are currently the biggest hit on YouTube. Especially her cook, Dilip, has become a star overnight and even does a lot of paid brand endorsements. He recently shot an ad with Shah Rukh Khan for an e-commerce company. Kiara Advani was also part of the same ad.

IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Uncertainty clouds Europe's security guarantees for Ukraine, warns expert

Uncertainty clouds Europe's security guarantees for Ukraine, warns expert

Wanindu Hasaranga left out as Sri Lanka name 16-member squad for ODIs against Zimbabwe. Photo credit: IANS file photo

No Hasaranga as Sri Lanka name 16-member squad for ODIs against Zimbabwe

Farah Khan, her cook Dilip indulge in street shopping at Janpath market, staying in disguise

Farah Khan, her cook Dilip indulge in street shopping at Janpath market, staying in disguise

Ram Gopal Varma comes up with a list of measures needed to fix stray dog issue

Ram Gopal Varma comes up with a list of measures needed to fix stray dog issue

Pallavi Joshi makes ‘no bones’ about blaming ruling TMC for ‘The Bengal Files’ trailer blockade in Kolkata

Pallavi Joshi makes ‘no bones’ about blaming ruling TMC for ‘The Bengal Files’ trailer blockade in Kolkata

Yuvraj Sandhu shoots extraordinary 61, stretches lead to three shots in the PGTI Players Championship 2025 at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosun in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

Golf: Yuvraj Sandhu shoots extraordinary 61, stretches lead to three shots at Players C’ship

'Solid package' of documents being prepared for PM Modi-Putin Summit: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

'Solid package' of documents being prepared for PM Modi-Putin Summit: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

‘Half CA 2’ trailer cranks the drama up a notch as leads balance professional, academic life

‘Half CA 2’ trailer cranks the drama up a notch as leads balance professional, academic life

Vaani Kapoor turns a year older, celebrates with loved ones

Vaani Kapoor's pre-birthday celebrations with loved ones is sweet and warm

19.37 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in June

19.37 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in June