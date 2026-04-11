April 11, 2026 10:01 AM हिंदी

Farah Khan fangirls over Tom Cruise, says ‘I dig you’ in comment section

Farah Khan fangirls over Tom Cruise, says ‘I dig you’ in comment section

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer and now an ace Youtuber Farah Khan has gushed over Hollywood icon Tom Cruise as she dropped a message for the actor, saying she “digs him” in his comment section.

Tom had shared a cryptic message to promote his upcoming film “Digger” by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu on Instagram. He posted a picture of a giant shovel standing upright in the center, planted in the ground. Next to the shovel is a small human figure standing beside it.

“In DIGGER We Trust. 33.711°N, 116.233°W,” Cruise captioned the image.

Farah took to the comment section and dropped a cheeky message for the Hollywood star.

She simply wrote: “TOMMMMM .. i DIG you.”

Farah often showcases her love for the Hollywood star on his social media. In August 2020, Tom posted a BTS moment from “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning,” and the Indian filmmaker-choreographer shared that she is “eternally grateful” to him for being shirtless.

She wrote: “Thank you for removing ur shirt for us!! Eternally grateful TOMMMMM”.

Regarding Digger, the film is set to release on October 2. The actor stars as Digger Rockwell. While the exact plot is still under wraps, Warner Bros. provided a logline describing Cruise’s character as “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything,” reports variety.com.

The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D’Arcy. “Digger” is Cruise’s first film since signing a deal to develop and produce theatrical films with Warner Bros. Discovery in January. His last project with the studio was “Edge of Tomorrow” a decade ago.

“Digger,” which shot in the U.K. for six months, marks Iñárritu’s first English-language film since “The Revenant.” The film will be produced and directed by Inarritu, with a script he co-wrote in 2023 with “Birdman” co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. “Digger” is produced by Cruise and Iñárritu.

--IANS

dc/

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