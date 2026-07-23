Farah Khan calls out Harshad Chopda’s 'acting'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer and YouTuber Farah Khan, who is seen as a jailor, took a dig at Harshad Chopda's reactions during a tense moment on “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”, calling out what she described as his "acting" after Shivangi Joshi chose to challenge him for the crackdown task.

The moment unfolded after the contestants were called to the arena for the Crackdown task, where the new wildcard entrant Apoorva Makhija was asked to pair contestants by having them choose the opponents they considered to be their weakest.

The task set the stage for a tense showdown, with Shivangi Joshi picking Harshad Chopda, leading to an emotional exchange that prompted Farah Khan to call out Harshad's "acting."

Farah asked Shivangi about whom she challenged; pat came the reply from the actress: “Harshad.”

Ram could be seen telling an upset Harshad that she picked correctly. Or he would've reached directly at Judgment Day.

Farah asked: “Shivangi, did you choose Harshad because you think he’s weak?”

Shivangi replied: “No, because if I didn’t choose him, he would have gone straight to Judgment Day. Now at least it’ll be fair, and one of us will get a chance.”

While Shivangi defended her decision by saying she wanted to give both of them a fair chance to fight for safety, Farah questioned Harshad's subdued reaction and urged him to stop "bottling it up."

Farah asked if she doesn’t mind going to Judgment Day yourself to save Harshad.

Shivangi replied: “I will do my best to save myself, and he’ll do the same. But if I hadn’t done this, he would have gone to Judgment Day directly.”

Harshad was seen standing with his eyes closed and in disarray.

Farah said: “Harshad, if you are done with your acting, can I ask? What is happening… Why are you being like…. Don’t bottle it up. Speak.”

Harshad said that he was thinking about what to do and how to play.

To which Farah asked: “Were you thinking of losing on purpose?”

“No. She is strong enough to beat me,” said Harshad.

--IANS

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