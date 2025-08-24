August 24, 2025 10:15 PM हिंदी

Farah Khan attends the Ganga aarti during her first trip to Rishikesh

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan attended the beautiful Ganga aarti during her first trip to Rishikesh. The Ganga aartiwas followed by a nice rain.

The video dropped by Farah on her official Instagram handle showed a huge idol of Lord Shiva in the middle of the river. We could also see people performing baajan on the banks of the Ganga during the evening.

"The most beautiful #gangaaarti @parmarthniketan .. n the gods blessed us afterwards with a nice rain shower too.. thank you @swaamiramdev for doing this for my team n me.. n @pujyaswamiji @deepakparmarth for ur warm welcome n kind hearts," the 'Om Shanti Om' maker wrote.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram, Farah shared a video of the evening Ganga aarti, along with the caption, "Hope all your prayers are answered @kalpshah_15."

In the meantime, on Thursday, Farah announced the YouTube Fan Fest 2025.

Farah, along with her celebrity cook Dilip, made the announcement with a quirky video on Instagram.

At YouTube Fanfest 2025, the audience can expect a vibrant mix of performances and creator moments, with over 20 creators and artists coming together across comedy, music, dance, gaming, beauty, fashion, originals, and new format showcases.

The list of attendees includes Kusha Kapila, Shakti Mohan aka Nritya Shakti, Lisa Mishra, Sanju Rathod SR, Desiree Saldhana aka Suggahunny, Mayur Jumani, Tanmay Singh aka Scout, Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh, Abhishek Kumar, Nirmal Pillai, Raunaq Rajani, Himanshu Dulani, Gurleen Pannu, Alisha Hazal aka Dance with Alisha, Shakshi Shetty aka Sharkshe S, Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, and Sarah Sarosh.

First-time performers such as Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Anshu Bisht aka GamerFleet, and Karishma Gangwal aka rjkarishma will also grace the Fanfest.

Slated to take place on September 11 in Mumbai, YouTube Fanfest 2025 will witness a blend of high-voltage performances, along with cultural moments.

