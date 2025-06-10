June 10, 2025 8:13 PM हिंदी

Fantasy built on propaganda: Bhupender Yadav slams Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' claims

Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent article alleging "match-fixing" in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, calling it a "fantasy built on propaganda".

In an op-ed titled 'Maharashtra's sore losers', Yadav accused Gandhi of spreading falsehoods and undermining constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India (ECI), despite being part of the very mechanisms he now questions, calling it a "frustrated" attempt to delegitimise the electoral process after the Congress' poor performance.

"He is questioning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, forgetting that he himself is part of the selection committee. This is sheer hypocrisy," Yadav told IANS.

Rahul Gandhi, in his article titled ‘Match-fixing Maharashtra’, had raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the electoral process, including manipulation of voter rolls and partisan conduct of the ECI.

"This is the first time that the CEC appointment process has been formalised… the LoP is duly consulted and his feedback is recorded," Yadav has written in his article, pointing out that Gandhi himself was part of the committee that finalised the new CEC appointment procedure and accuses the Congress of hypocrisy, recalling that during UPA rule, the Opposition wasn't even consulted.

He further pointed out that only 89 objections had been filed during the process of updating the voter list, and not a single appeal was submitted.

He also questioned that if there was genuine concern about manipulation, why didn't the Opposition raise formal objections?

Citing electoral data, Minister Yadav said: "Congress and its allies won 53 seats where there was an increase in the number of voters. Even in constituencies with a rise of over 30,000 voters, Congress emerged victorious."

Calling Gandhi's claims a "fantasy built on propaganda", the minister said it reflects a deeper issue -- an unwillingness to accept electoral defeat and a belief that "institutions and rivals must hand over power" to the Congress without the party doing the hard work of gaining people's trust.

