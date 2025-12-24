In Gujarat’s Aravalli, rural women reap benefits of government schemes

Gandhinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) The women-centric schemes run by the Central government, in collaboration with state governments, are bringing a sea-change in the lives of women across the country, in rural as well as urban centres.

In Gujarat’s Aravalli district, the success of women-centric schemes is evident as they take advantage of government welfare programs and become self-sufficient.

Many self-help groups (SHGs) have undertaken initiatives, ranging from agricultural enterprises to local businesses, to supplement their household income. Today, their success is making many women self-reliant and offering optimism to many others.

Through several initiatives under the Central and state governments, like National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), Tribal Area Sub-Plan, and MNREGA, many rural women have received training and financial assistance to become self-reliant.

In Bathiwada village of Meghraj taluka, the women of the Dashama Sakhi Mandal were given training in kite making, and today they are earning a livelihood by making kites.

In the Valuna village of Meghraj taluka, organic farming practices were reintroduced under the Sahas Kisan Atma Project Mandal. Women's groups were provided with a greenhouse and a store for seed storage by the government.

Another SHG named Shivshakti Gram Sangathan runs a business manufacturing traditional pickles and papads from local products.

Overall, there are about 8000 women SHGs in Aravalli, of which about 5000 are active. The District Rural Development Agency and taluka officials conduct camps in the villages from time to time to provide training and financial assistance to the women of these groups.

The success of these rural women of the state, who are becoming empowered and self-reliant through government schemes run by the Centre and state government, is inspiring and path-breaking.

Millions of rural women in Gujarat, who were earlier financially dependent on others, are now becoming economically empowered and supporting their families through their hard work and determination.

