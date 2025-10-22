October 22, 2025 8:25 PM हिंदी

Fans express excitement as rumours of Bill Gates’ cameo in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi goes viral

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Star Plus’ iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has once again taken over television screens with its all-new season. In what could be one of the most unexpected and never-seen-before moments in Indian television history, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to host a cameo that has stunned fans and industry insiders alike.

The newly released promo shows Tulsi engaging in a video call with someone on her laptop, clearly thrilled about meeting him. While only a voice is heard, the suspense around the identity of this global guest has sparked wild speculation. But if inside sources are to be believed, the mystery guest might actually be none other than tech titan and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Ever since the speculations have been out through the promo, fans were seen flooding to the comment section in expressing their excitement and thrill. If this pans out, this would mark Bill Gates' second-ever appearance on a television show, the first being his legendary cameo on “The Big Bang Theory”. For Indian television, this would be a groundbreaking moment, a global icon appearing in a domestic daily soap.

It would not only reflect the massive reach of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but also how Indian television is rapidly evolving, breaking traditional boundaries, and entering global pop culture conversations.

The show recently saw a reunion between television's iconic characters Tulsi Mihir with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki's Om and Parvati. The current storyline deals with Tulsi, aka Smriti Irani, stuck between raising her daughter, Pari, who belongs to the new generation, in the right way and dealing with her thought process and actions that are completely opposite to Tulsi's morals and ethics.

–IANS

rd/

