Failure of your leadership: Kiren Rijiju targets Rahul Gandhi over Cong’s electoral strategy

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday criticised Rahul Gandhi and Congress, saying that the party’s recent electoral outcomes reflected a failure of leadership.

In a post on X, Rijiju said: “Rahul Gandhi Ji, this is the reason, so why blame others!! It’s the failure of your leadership. Respect Muslims & don’t treat Muslims as mere Vote Bank.” His remarks came amid ongoing political debate following recent Assembly election outcomes, particularly in Assam.

In a detailed post on X, Rijiju cited electoral data to argue that Congress’ victories were disproportionately concentrated among Muslim candidates. Referring to Assam, he wrote, “18 out of 19 MLAs that Congress has won in Assam are Muslims. 18 of the 20 Muslims fielded by Congress have won. Only 1 out of the other 79 non-Muslims fielded by Congress has won.”

He extended his analysis to other states, stating, “Kerala has elected 35 Muslim MLAs in an assembly of 140 and 30 are from Congress led UDF alliance. 8 Congress MLAs are Muslims and all 22 of Ally Indian Union Muslim League MLAs are Muslims.” Further, he added, “Congress won 2 seats in West Bengal and both of them are Muslims from Muslim majority seats. In Tamil Nadu, Congress nominated 2 Muslims out of which 1 has won.”

Summing up his argument, Rijiju said, “It is clear that the only community that is assured of victory on a Congress ticket are the Muslims. Don’t be against Muslims but, do not become a Muslim League Party which is divisive!”

The minister also shared a video of Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front, who said, “Congress has become Muslim League, I am sad for it.” Ajmal himself won the Binnakandi Assembly seat, defeating a range of Independent and regional party candidates.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rijiju slammed Gandhi for questioning the West Bengal and Assam election results. “Please learn to respect the mandate of the People. The more you attack the Constitutional Authorities, the more you'll lose your own remaining credibility as a leader. Do criticise the Govt. Policies, attack us but please respect the Constitution of India,” Rijiju said.

The political exchange comes after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance registered a sweeping victory in the Assam Assembly elections. The alliance secured 102 out of 126 seats, marking a third consecutive term in power. The BJP alone won 82 seats, well above the majority mark, while allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front secured 10 seats each.

--IANS

rs/dpb