Fahadh Faasil reveals he plays the villain in Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer 'Patriot'

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Fahadh Faasil has now disclosed that he plays the villain in director Mahesh Narayanan's eagerly-awaited thriller 'Patriot', featuring both superstars of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal.

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on April 23 this year.

Fahadh, who participated in an event recently, made this disclosure on stage. "I play the villain in Patriot," he said and went on to also confirm that there would be a second part to his blockbuster film 'Aavesham'. "Yes, Aavesham 2 is there. That is a question that people ask me everywhere I go. Hopefully, (in) 2027 or 2028," he said.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Patriot' have confirmed that Mohanlal has completed dubbing for his portions in the film.

On the film's official Instagram handle, the makers posted a video clip of Mohanlal flashing the thumbs up sign after dubbing and wrote, "Some voices do not just speak, they define moments. Mohanlal has completed dubbing for Patriot. In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23. #Mohanlal #AntoJoseph #AntoJosephFilmCompany #Patriot #MaheshNarayanan."

On January 4 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. They wrote,"That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the Big screen."

They also shared a BTS video of all the stars on the sets on the occasion.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations ever since it was announced, also features acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in addition to the two Malayalam superstars.

A teaser which the makers released last year went on to amplify the expectations of fans and film buffs.

The teaser begins with a voiceover which says, " I remember there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over these years, what they earned wasn't just followers. Faith. Trust."

We then see a series of intriguing but intense scenes and hear Mammootty's voice say, "They are going to bring social score to people." We next hear Mohanlal, who appears to play an army general in the film, say, "There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?"

The teaser then gives us an idea that there is a program called Periscope and that Kunchacko Boban plays a character called Daniel.

Nayanthara is heard asking,"This program which is part of the student laptop scheme. Is that similar to Periscope?" We also hear another voice, asking,"Is this program watching them secretly?" The teaser ends with Mammootty asking someone to complete the sentence, "Great Indian traitor... or Patriot."

Overall, the teaser gives the impression that the film will revolve around a group of socially responsible individuals trying to thwart an illegal attempt by the government to monitor its citizens.

