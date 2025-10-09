Eye screening, healthy diet, screen time control key to prevent vision problems: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Timely screening of eyes, a healthy diet, and control of screen time is important to prevent vision-related problems, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Sight Day on Thursday.

World Sight Day is held on the second Thursday of October, to raise awareness about blindness and vision impairment.

The theme this year is "Love Your Eyes". It focuses on self-care for vision, promoting regular eye checkups and preventive eye health practices to ensure access to quality eye care for everyone.

“World Sight Day gives us a platform to raise awareness about the importance of good eye health and regular check-ups. Timely eye screening, a healthy diet, and protective habits can help prevent vision problems,” Nadda shared in a post on the social media platform X.

“This year’s theme, ‘Love Your Eyes’, reminds us to prioritize our eyesight in everyday life,” he added.

The health minister also stressed the need for controlling screen time, especially in kids, which can exacerbate vision problems.

“Special attention must be given to children, whose increasing screen time often leads to weak vision. Let’s pledge to care for our eyes and encourage others to do the same,” Nadda said.

According to a report by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), around 70 crore people in India live with avoidable sight loss, which affects employment, education, income and caregiving responsibilities.

The Ministry of Health on X stated that the day reminds us to cherish and protect the gift of sight. It suggested healthy habits like eating Vitamin A-rich foods, and proper screening.

“By adopting simple habits like following the 20-20 rule to rest our eyes, eating Vitamin A-rich foods, spending time outdoors, reducing screen time and going for regular eye check-ups and retina screenings, we can prevent avoidable vision problems and ensure healthier eyes for the future,” the Ministry added.

--IANS

rvt/