'Extremely shameful': Rahul Gandhi draws flak from kin of anti-Sikh riots victims for Nov 1 rally

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Family members of those killed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, following the assassination of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, on Saturday lashed out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while criticising the INDIA bloc's decision to hold the anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rally on November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Speaking to reporters, member of an affected family, Kamaljeet Singh Dheer called the choosing of the date for the rally as "extremely shameful".

On November 1, 1984, the massacre of Sikhs took place under the Congress government, when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. Instead of apologising to the community, they (INDIA bloc) are conducting a huge political rally. In Delhi's Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri areas people were killed after being dragged out of their houses, the areas bore the maximum brunt of the massacre...the Sikhs will never forget this," he said.

Speaking to IANS, a senior member of the community urged LoP Rahul Gandhi to "stop playing" with the sentiments of Sikhs from time to time.

"When we look at Rahul Gandhi and his family, we are reminded of our family members who were killed (in the riots), of those Gurdwaras which were burnt and we are reminded of those women who were tortured by police and Congress goons," he said.

He added that if the rally takes place, then women who lost their husbands in the massacre will go to protest against it at the Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

"Rahul Gandhi should stop rubbing salts on our wounds," he remarked.

Stating that it has been 42 years since the riots took place, a Sikh man said: "I believe it was a Congress versus Sikhs genocide...our three generations have suffered due to it."

"The Congress should not conduct the rally on November 1, under the garb of the INDIA bloc, because this is a conspiracy," he added.

Another member of an affected family claimed that the Congress has "intentionally planned" the rally to "hurt" Sikh sentiments.

"Four members of our family were killed (in the riots), we can never forget that day. We will oppose the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi," he told IANS.

A woman from a Sikh family which lost 10 members in the riots, asked: "If Congress can conduct the rally on November 1, should the Sikh widows also stage a sit-in at the place where Indira Gandhi's last rites were conducted?"

"Atrocities were inflicted on scores of Sikh women during the 1984 riots, many were left widowed. How can we forget that day?...The Congress should not carry out the rally otherwise it will be opposed," she told IANS.

Another woman, Surinder Kaur, also opposed the rally, saying: "We can't forget 1984 riots...have they (Congress) ever thought about us?"

"'Paaths' are held in Gurdwaras from November 1 to 5, where the victims express their pain and sorrow. So, the rally should not be held otherwise we will oppose it," she added.

--IANS

cg/khz