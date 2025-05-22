May 22, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

Expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism: MEA

Expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism: MEA

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) India on Thursday emphasised that it expects Turkey to "strongly urge" Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades.

"We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other’s concerns," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey has openly backed Pakistan's aggression and military response to India's decisive Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistani terror infrastructure.

Last week, in a strong retaliatory measure, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd offering ground handling services at nine airports, in the interest of national security.

The order came days after Turkey backed Islamabad and condemned India's Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the killing of 26 innocent people in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The drones launched by Pakistan on a large-scale targetting Indian regions and military bases earlier this month - all attacks successfully thwarted by India's air defence systems - were also sourced from Turkey.

"This (Celebi) matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy here and our Ministry of External Affairs. However, I understand that this particular decision was taken by the Civil Aviation Security, as they are mandated to handle security issues," Jaiswal mentioned on Thursday.

Under Erdogan's rule, Turkey has undergone a dramatic transformation from a relatively secular, pro-Western democracy to a country moving towards Islamist populism. Central to this transformation has been Erdogan's use of the media as a strategic weapon, both at domestic and international fronts.

Ankara's military, diplomatic and media support to Islamabad has added fuel to fire over the past few weeks.

Erdogan met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hours after the Pahalgam attack which was conducted by The Resistance Front (TRF), an extended group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Post Operation Sindoor, Erdogan vocally condemned India's air strikes, reiterating solidarity with Pakistan during a call with Sharif.

Earlier, six Turkish C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft, possibly carrying an arms shipment, landed at Karachi airport on April 27 and on May 2. A Turkish warship, TCG Buyukada (F-512), the second ship of the Ada-class ASW corvettes of the Turkish Navy, had also docked at Karachi.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Big setback for China as Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Table tennis: Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at World Championships

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

'Credible news will help more': Rishabh Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. IANS Photos

'Credible news will help more': Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his IPL future

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

How Vedang Raina repeats history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years

How Vedang Raina repeated history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years