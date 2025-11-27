Excited to see the city I grew up in achieve something big: Olympian Maana Patel on Ahmedabad hosting 2030 CWG

Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Olympian backstroke swimmer Maana Patel expressed her excitement as her home city was officially announced as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing a strong foundation for sports infrastructure in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad was formally ratified as the host of the centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking the return of the multisports event in the country after 20 years.

The decision confirms that the world’s most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

"I feel very proud that Ahmedabad will be hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030. India last hosted the CWG in 2010 in New Delhi, and now, after 20 years, my city will get the opportunity to host such a major multi-sport event. It truly makes me excited to see the city I grew up in achieve something so big," Maana, who was the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the Olympics in 2021, told IANS.

“Modi ji had already laid a strong foundation for sports in Gujarat during his time as the Chief Minister. He launched Khel Mahakumbh, which has now evolved into Khelo India. His contribution to Gujarat - whether in sports development or women empowerment - has always been immense. Because of these efforts, many girls were encouraged to take up sports,” she added.

"As a result, Ahmedabad has seen remarkable sports infrastructure growth, including the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex. The city now offers excellent sports facilities, and it makes me genuinely proud to see how far we’ve come," Maana further said.

In September this year, Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Built at a cost of Rs 825 crore, the state-of-the-art facility is spread over 21 acres.

It is equipped with an aquatics stadium, a sports centre of excellence, an indoor multi-sports arena, outdoor courts, a community sports centre, and a Fit India zone. It also offers opportunities for training, coaching, fitness, and yoga for both athletes and citizens.

In addition to confirming the hosts for 2030, Commonwealth Sport also confirmed that 15 to 17 sports will feature at Ahmedabad 2030.

Recently concluded Sport Programme Review outlined the sports which will feature at the Commonwealth Games: Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball and Boxing.

The process to finalise the remainder of the programme will start next month, and the full Centenary Games line-up will be announced next year. The host can also propose up to two new or traditional sports.

The sports under consideration are: Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon and Para Triathlon and Wrestling.

--IANS

bc/ab