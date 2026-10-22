Kerala ex-Minister Veena George’s case takes a turn for the worse

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (IANS) The investigation into the alleged attack on then Health Minister Veena George by KSU activists has taken a fresh turn, with a woman Sub-Inspector alleging that the original investigating team fabricated a statement in her name, while the Kerala minister’s former gunman faces possible disciplinary action for retracting his testimony.

Deepthi, the then Kannur Town SI who was responsible for Veena’s security at Kannur railway station, told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the original investigators had never recorded her statement.

She alleged that a false statement claiming that the minister was thrown off balance during the February 25 protest that took place at the Kannur railway platform was recorded in her name.

The revelation has raised fresh questions about the conduct of the initial investigation, which led to five KSU activists being booked under serious charges, including attempted murder.

They were in jail for several days and are now out on bail.

The SIT is also preparing to recommend action against Abhilash, Veena’s former gunman, to the Director General of Police (DGP).

Abhilash had initially alleged that the protesters tried to attack the minister using weapons.

However, he later told the SIT that he had not seen anyone attempting to attack her.

According to the information emerging from the investigation, Abhilash also claimed that he had given the earlier statement at Veena’s direction.

The SIT is treating the retraction seriously and is expected to detail its findings in a report to the DGP.

The latest disclosures could put the original Investigating Officers under scrutiny and may require the SIT to examine whether statements and evidence were improperly recorded.

The team has also decided to question the Railway Police Inspector who registered the case on the basis of the gunman’s initial statement.

The SIT by now has recorded the statements of all five accused, including KSU district president M.C. Athul, regarding the events surrounding the protest.

Veena’s statement may also have to be recorded again in detail in the light of the latest developments.

The SIT had earlier visited her residence and recorded her preliminary statement.

The latest revelations have intensified scrutiny of the initial investigation, with the SIT’s findings likely to determine whether further departmental or criminal action is warranted against those involved.

Veena’s stock took a beating after the entire sequence of events was seen on images caught by the news videographers who were present at the platform.

Numerous reels surfaced taking a dig at her and the way she behaved then.

The CPI(M) then ruling the state took to the streets protesting the attack on her and now with she in the dock, not a single leader has come to her defence.

She also lost her sitting Assembly seat, when she was aiming for a hat-trick of wins from Aranmula Assembly constituency.

--IANS

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