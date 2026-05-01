Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina flags industrial setbacks, job losses in Labour Day message

Dhaka, May 1 (IANS) Marking International Labour Day on Friday, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed grave concern, stating that the progress achieved in the country’s industrial and agricultural sectors over the last one and a half decades has faced setbacks since August 5, 2024.

Hasina alleged that the "retaliatory actions" of the previous interim government led by Muhammad Yunus resulted in the closure of thousands of factories, including the garment sector, while 2.1 million workers lost their jobs in a year.

“It is with regret that I say the momentum we built in industry and agriculture over one and a half decades has been disrupted after August 5, 2024. Due to the retaliatory actions of the unelected Yunus government, thousands of factories, including garment industries, have been shut down. Within just one year, 2.1 million workers lost their jobs. By September 2025, 3 million people had fallen into extreme poverty. This trend of crisis continues,” read a statement issued by Hasina, which was posted by the Awami League on its social media platform X.

International Labour Day, also known as May Day, is an annual observance honouring the historic movements and courage of workers globally who fought to secure their rights.

Addressing the people of Bangladesh on the occasion, Hasina recalled that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dedicated his life to securing the rights of the oppressed, deprived, and working class in the country. She stressed that following his ideals, the Awami League government during its tenure had introduced several initiatives aimed at improving the living standards and welfare of working people.

“These include the Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Act 2018, National Labour Policy 2012 to ensure social dignity of workers, National Child Labour Elimination Policy 2010, National Occupational Health and Safety Policy 2013, Bangladesh Labour Rules 2015, and Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy 2015," she stated.

Hasina stated that these initiatives taken during the Awami League government have contributed to positioning Bangladesh as a stable and emerging economy on the global stage.

Warning that the economic crisis triggered during the former interim government continues to persist, she further said that "no country can progress by shutting down industries, destroying employment, and undermining farmers."

"On this historic day, I remind you that the Awami League has always stood by the rights, interests, and welfare of working people. We will certainly overcome this dark period and bring Bangladesh’s economy back onto the path of development,” Hasina asserted.

--IANS

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