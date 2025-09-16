September 16, 2025 10:11 PM हिंदी

Every interaction with PM Modi filled with learning and inspiration: Uday Kotak

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17, Kotak Mahindra Bank director Uday Kotak on Tuesday shared a note on social media, calling every interaction with the Prime Minister “an experience filled with learning and inspiration.”

Kotak said what impressed him most about PM Modi was the way he blends vision with execution and curiosity with humility.

“Every interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been an experience filled with learning and inspiration. What strikes me most is the way he blends vision with execution, curiosity with humility,” Kotak said on X.

He recalled several meetings and conversations with the Prime Minister over the years, each of which, he said, left him with valuable insights into PM Modi’s leadership style.

Highlighting PM Modi’s passion for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Kotak said their discussions often focused on India’s growth and how the country could transform into a stronger, more dynamic nation.

He also remembered traveling with the Prime Minister during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, noting his eagerness to learn new ideas from overseas visits.

Kotak shared one specific incident from a meeting in Ahmedabad when PM Modi spoke about his visit to Japan.

There, PM Modi had noticed braille tiles on roads leading to railway stations, designed to help visually impaired people walk independently.

Inspired by the idea, he implemented the concept at Kankariya in Ahmedabad, where it remains visible today.

“That small example shows his attention to detail, his focus on execution, and his commitment to inclusive development,” Kotak wrote.

He added that PM Modi’s habit of learning from global best practices and adapting them for India continues to inspire his vision of making the country a developed nation.

Prime Minister Modi, born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, served as the state’s Chief Minister for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014.

Since then, he has been serving as India’s Prime Minister, now in his third term since 2014.

