July 15, 2025

Everton sign goalkeeper Mark Travers on four-year deal

Liverpool, July 15 (IANS) Everton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Mark Travers on a four-year contract until the end of June 2029.

The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international joins the Blues from Bournemouth, where he spent nine years after signing in 2016.

Speaking to evertontv after putting pen to paper with the Blues, Travers said, "I'm extremely proud and excited to be an Everton player. Coming in, you can feel how big this club is and the history that comes with it. You really feel that with the fanbase, the new stadium now as well and the direction the Club is going in.

"It's a fresh start for me to come up here and try a new chapter in my career.

"It's a really exciting time to be part of this massive football club and I just can't wait to get going."

"It's always really exciting to work with a new group and being able to help the younger lads as well. I'll give it everything. I'll take pride in doing the right things on and off the pitch and representing this club with a lot of pride."

Travers earned 82 appearances for the Cherries, while also experiencing loans spells at Weymouth, Swindon Town and Stoke City, along with Middlesbrough, where he was the No.1 for the second half of their 2024/25 Championship campaign, playing 20 league matches.

Alongside his club football, the shot-stopper – born in Maynooth, Leinster – became a senior international with the Republic of Ireland in September 2019, and has four caps to date.

On his third signing of the summer transfer window – following the arrivals of midfielder Charly Alcaraz and striker Thierno Barry – manager David Moyes said, “We welcome Mark to Everton. With Asmir and Joao leaving the Club over the summer, we were looking for a goalkeeper with a level of experience to support Jordan.

“We are continuing to work on bringing in more players ahead of the start of the season.”

