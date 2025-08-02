August 02, 2025 8:58 AM हिंदी

Karan Johar on Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani winning National Award: I’m a happy man

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar is a “happy man” as his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was honoured with the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 71st National Film Awards. He finds it magical to win the same award he received for his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a poster that read the film won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Choreography (Dhindora Baje Re), Choreographer: Vaibhavi Merchant.

For the caption, KJo wrote: “It feels surreal, 2 years on… to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything - their OWN!”

He added: My deepest gratitude once again to the #NationalFilmAwards for having #RockAurRaniKiiPremKahaani receive this honour for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re!”

Karan’s debut film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” which was released in 1998, had won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

“I’m a happy man today, and I will remain forever grateful for this. Fun fact - it feels magical to win the same award as you did for your first film, again,” he concluded the post.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy family drama film directed by Karan Johar. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other's families for three months prior to marriage. The cast also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolved around flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani, who fall in love despite their differences. After facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's relatives for three months before getting married.

--IANS

dc/

