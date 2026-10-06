Evelyn Sharma on motherhood: ‘You just got to embrace the chaos and go with the flow’

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Evelyn Sharma opened up about motherhood and shared how becoming a parent has taught her to embrace the unexpected moments and simply go with the flow.

Talking about the lessons she has learned as a mother, Evelyn said she initially found herself annoyed when her children started drawing on the cupboard. However, she eventually began to look at the situation differently. “Something I learned about motherhood is that you just got to embrace the chaos and go with the flow,” she said.

Recalling the incident, the German actress and model shared that she was initially upset when her kids began drawing on the cupboard, but soon realized that their colourful artwork had actually added something to the space. “I was so annoyed when the kids started drawing on the cupboard. But then I realised they were right! A bit of colour does make it look better!”

The ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ actress also shared pictures of her cupboard covered with colourful drawings made by her children, giving a glimpse of one of the everyday moments of motherhood she has learned to embrace.

For the unversed, Evelyn Sharma married dental surgeon and entrepreneur Tushaan Bhindi on May 15, 2021. The couple has two children. Their daughter was born on in 2021, followed by their son Arden, whose birth was announced in July 2023.

In a heartfelt post for her daughter Ava, Evelyn had reflected on how becoming a mother had completely transformed her life. She shared that while she and her partner had been told that life would change after having a baby, they had not expected the overwhelming love they would feel for their little girl.

Work-wise, Evelyn is widely known for her role as the bubbly Lara in the 2013 hit “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.” Starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the film became a major box-office success and remains one of the most recognizable performances of her career.

--IANS

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