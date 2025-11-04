November 04, 2025 5:48 PM हिंदी

Eva Mendes denies moving to the UK with husband Ryan Gosling, kids

Eva Mendes denies moving to the UK with husband Ryan Gosling, kids

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Eva Mendes, who is also the wife of Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, is calling out fake news again. The actress has denied reports which stated that she and her husband have moved their family abroad.

On Monday, November 3 (Pacific Standard Time), the actress confirmed that she, her longtime partner and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9, have not moved to England, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Media reports earlier stated that the family of four moved from the U.S. to London. In response, the actress posted a photo of the article to her Instagram Stories, and denied the move, writing, "WRONG again @dailymail”.

Eva Mendes, 51, confessed that though she’s been loving her time in London, she “can't wait to get back home and celebrate the @dodgers World Series championship. Go Dodgers”.

As per ‘People’, the actress' statement follows the October rumors that she and Gosling, 44, purchased a home in North London and that Esmeralda and Amada were enrolled in school in London.

The family’s current stay in London coincides with Ryan Gosling's role in the latest ‘Star Wars’ film, ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’. While Eva Mendes is by his side supporting his latest acting job, she revealed last year that she “was never in love with acting”.

"I don't mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn't a great actress”, she told The Times in October 2024. “I had my moments when I worked with really great people”.

Despite the opportunity to work with great co-stars, she said that she had been offered “some pretty s***** roles”.

"That's all they would say at the beginning, 'she's too ethnic for this, too ethnic for that’. It was so crazy. That was the constant note”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Dedicate Kerala State Award for Best Actor to audiences who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love: Mammootty (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Dedicate Kerala State Award for Best Actor to audiences who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love: Mammootty

Winner takes all as Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC battle for a semifinal spot in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Super Cup: Winner takes all as Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC battle for a semifinal spot

DRDO made significant strides in semiconductor technology: Govt

DRDO made significant strides in semiconductor technology: Govt

Yami Gautam says God is the enabler of art, humans are just instruments

Yami Gautam says God is the enabler of art, humans are just instruments

India market eyes rebound, 50 pc chance of BSE hitting 89,000 by June 2026: Report

India market eyes rebound, 50 pc chance of Sensex hitting 89,000 by June 2026: Report

Actor Dileep releases trailer of Kerala’s first horror-comedy series ‘Inspection Bungalow’(Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor Dileep releases trailer of Kerala’s first horror-comedy series ‘Inspection Bungalow’

Matt Kuhnemann hopes Australian quicks can stop ‘serious talent’ Abhishek Sharma ahead of high-scoring Gold Coast clash

Kuhnemann hopes Australian quicks can stop ‘serious talent’ Abhishek Sharma ahead of high-scoring Gold Coast clash

Shekhar Kapur says A-listers on top of pyramid won’t support AI

Shekhar Kapur says A-listers on top of pyramid won’t support AI

Pakistan: Students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffer due to shortage of teachers, administrative failures (File image)

Pakistan: Students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffer due to shortage of teachers, administrative failures

IndiGo back into red with Rs 2,582 crore loss in Q2

IndiGo back into red with Rs 2,582 crore loss in Q2