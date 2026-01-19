Europe pushes back as Trump escalates Greenland pressure

Washington, Jan 19 (IANS) European leaders moved swiftly after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs unless the United States is allowed to acquire Greenland.

The warning raised the risk of a new trade clash between Washington and its closest allies. It also deepened concerns inside NATO.

Trump said on Saturday that the United States “needs Greenland for national security.” He added that if no deal is reached, tariffs would follow.

In a social media post, Trump said the levies would begin at 10 per cent in February. They would rise to 25 per cent by June. The measures would target a group of European nations.

European Union ambassadors met for an emergency session in Brussels on Sunday evening. The talks focused on Trump’s tariff threat and possible responses.

European officials said negotiations remain the preferred option. Still, one official and one diplomat said retaliation was being discussed, media reports said.

They said a 93 billion euro list of counter-tariffs could be allowed to take effect. The list was prepared last year. It targets US goods.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the administration’s stance. “President Trump strongly believes that we cannot outsource our security,” he said.

Bessent called Greenland “essential to US national security.” He said US control would be “best for Greenland, best for Europe, and best for the United States.”

European leaders rejected that argument. Denmark and Greenland have said the territory is not for sale.

On ABC’s This Week, the dispute was described as coercive. European officials warned that pressure tactics risk long-term damage to trust.

On CBS’ Face the Nation, Senator Mark Warner said the approach was “attacking our closest allies.” He added that “both Russia and China” stood to benefit.

Republican Congressman Mike Turner also raised concerns. He said there was “no authority” for the United States to seize territory from a NATO ally.

Turner said the episode had already “caused tension among the alliance.” He warned that US power depends on strong partnerships.

On CNN’s State of the Union, former Vice President Mike Pence called Denmark “a very strong ally of the United States of America.”

He said the dispute “does threaten to fracture that strong relationship.” He added that the risk extended to all NATO allies.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Trump on Sunday afternoon. His spokesman said Starmer told the president that “applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is wrong.”

The call followed talks Starmer held with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He also spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

“In all his calls, the prime minister reiterated his position on Greenland,” the statement said. It added that “security in the High North is a priority for all NATO allies in order to protect Euro-Atlantic interests.”

European officials said retaliation would likely begin with goods. They said this would be less severe than invoking the EU’s anti-coercion instrument.

That tool could target service providers. It could include large American technology companies.

On CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, Fareed Zakaria said allies are increasingly wary of Washington. “The world is no longer building on an American platform,” he said. “It is building around it.”

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. It holds strategic importance in the Arctic. The region has drawn growing attention from major powers.

US interest in Greenland is not new. But linking tariffs to territorial demands marks a sharp break from past alliance diplomacy.

For European leaders, the focus is on de-escalation. For US allies, the episode has reinforced fears that economic pressure is now being used as a security tool.

